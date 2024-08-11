MUSCAT – National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently hosted an exclusive dinner event for its esteemed Sadara Priority Banking clients at the luxurious Salalah Anantara Hotel on 6 August, 2024. The event was a resounding success, reaffirming NBO’s commitment to providing exceptional personalised banking experiences and fostering meaningful relationships with its high-net-worth clients.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome, followed by an insightful keynote speech. Guests enjoyed a short presentation highlighting the unique offerings of the services. The night was filled with fine dining and live music, creating an ideal atmosphere for networking and engagement.

Ali Bin Mustafa Al Lawati, AGM - Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO, commented on the significance of the event: "We were pleased to host this exclusive dinner for our Sadara Priority Banking clients. It was an excellent opportunity to showcase our dedication to delivering personalised wealth management services, premium benefits, and priority access to financial solutions. Our purpose is to deepen our relationship with clients and help them experience excellence by offering tailored financial advice and bespoke services that cater to their unique needs.."

NBO’s Sadara Priority Banking is designed to enhance the banking experience for high-net-worth clients by offering a range of personalised services. These include comprehensive wealth management, dedicated relationship managers, and priority access to a suite of financial solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Additional benefits include a chauffeur service to and from Muscat and Salalah airports, ensuring a seamless and luxurious experience for our valued clients. The core objective of Sadara is to foster long-term relationships by delivering exceptional service and bespoke financial advice.

Through this exclusive dinner, NBO demonstrated its commitment to being the leading financial partner for high-net-worth individuals in Oman. The event highlighted NBO's ongoing dedication to innovation and excellence, showcasing the bank's ability to provide tailored services that cater to the unique and evolving needs of its distinguished clients.

For more information on NBO's Sadara Priority Banking services, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 2477 0000.