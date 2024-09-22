Muscat – In its ongoing commitment to national development and the empowerment of local talent, National Bank of Oman (NBO) continues to celebrate the success of its training initiatives through the NBO Academy of Excellence (AOE). As one of the first academies established within Oman’s banking sector, AOE has fostered growth and innovation across the public and private sectors.

NBO’s efforts align closely with Oman Vision 2040, which aims to build a diversified and sustainable economy driven by local talent, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. The bank’s initiatives include specialised training programmes designed to meet the unique needs of professionals in government and private sectors alike. These programmes focus on enhancing financial literacy, nurturing a culture of innovation, and developing essential skills that drive growth and excellence.

Hassan Abdul Amir Shaban, General Manager & Chief Government Banking and Alliances Officer at NBO, commented on the initiative: “Our goal is to strengthen strategic professional relationships with our clients across various sectors, enhancing partnerships and collaboration with the National Bank of Oman. Through these efforts, we aim to exchange knowledge and expertise, contributing to the realisation of Oman Vision 2040, which focuses on developing national talent and fostering economic resilience.”

NBO remains committed to being a key partner in achieving national objectives, contributing to creating a knowledge-based economy powered by modern technology. The bank views the empowerment of Omani youth across sectors as central to its role in shaping the future and supporting the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040.

For more information on NBO’s training initiatives and other services, please visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.