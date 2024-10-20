MUSCAT — In line with the nationwide celebrations of Omani Women’s Day, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) hosted a special event at its Head Office to recognize the continuous dedication and commitment of Omani women and the bank’s female staff.

With notable attendance from staff, the event reaffirmed NBO’s commitment to foster personal and professional development while promoting the entrepreneurial spirit, contributions and creative skillsets of Omani women.

As part of the festivities, a marketplace was organized to showcase and sell products and services from local Omani SMEs. In addition, the event also featured various engaging workshops designed to enhance the personal and professional skills of participants.

Through these event, NBO reaffirms its belief in the pioneering role women hold in the community as well as in sustainable development; with women empowerment being a primary pillar in Oman Vision 2040.

