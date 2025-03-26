Muscat – As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing customer convenience, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) is continuing to offer its Eid note dispensing machines ahead of the festive season. Located at five digital branches across the Sultanate, NBO’s Head Office, Sohar Branch, New Salalah Branch, Ibra Branch and Bahla Branch, the machines dispense 100 and 500 Baiza notes, catering to the seasonal demand for Eidiya. The service is available exclusively to NBO Debit Card holders and will remain accessible until 29 March 2025.

Regarding the service, Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekaili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital and E-Channels at NBO said, "Eidiya is a cherished tradition that brings joy to families and strengthens bonds. By offering our customers an easy way to access Eidiya in convenient note values, we are supporting a meaningful cultural practice while making banking more convenient. We are proud to continue delivering thoughtful solutions that bring added value to our customers’ lives."

This service forms part of NBO’s broader commitment to advancing its digital banking capabilities across the Sultanate. From self-service innovations to secure and intuitive mobile banking features, NBO continues to lead the way in delivering smart, accessible and user-friendly financial solutions.

Introduced last year as a first-of-its-kind service in Oman, the machines further reinforce the Bank’s position as a leader in digital transformation, combining tradition with technology to enhance customer convenience during special occasions and beyond.

For more information on NBO’s digital banking services, visit www.nbo.om, call 24770000 or explore the NBO app.