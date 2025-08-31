Muscat: The National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Direct Debit E-Mandate offers secure and automated recurring payment solutions for both corporate and retail customers. It reflects the bank’s commitment to provide convenient, flexible, and efficient digital banking experiences while driving innovation in the Sultanate’s financial sector.

Aligned with the Central Bank of Oman’s efforts to modernize payment systems, this service simplifies different transactions including utility bills, loan repayments, subscription services, and corporate payments by enabling customers to schedule, approve, and manage recurring payments directly. It is accessible to corporate customers through NBO’s Corporate Internet Banking and to retail customers through the NBO app.

Customers using the Direct Debit E-Mandate can select from a range of payment frequencies, including daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly. By offering transparency, security, and flexibility, the solution highlights NBO’s focus on improving financial convenience and reinforcing its leadership in digital banking, while ensuring payments are processed securely and automatically. This reduces manual effort and reliance on cheque-based transactions.

As Oman progresses towards the goals of Oman Vision 2040, NBO remains committed to support the nation’s digital transformation agenda by introducing solutions that enhance efficiency, build trust in electronic payments and strengthen the foundations of a knowledge-based economy.

For more information on the Direct Debit E-Mandate, visit www.nbo.om or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.