Hamad Al-Bahar:

2024 marks a milestone in NBK’s journey towards an inclusive and sustainable financial future with significant achievements

NBK remains firmly positioned to sustain its leadership in the financial sector and maximize shareholders’ value

The Bank has demonstrated agility in adapting to market dynamics, fulfilling customer aspirations, and optimizing operational efficiency

We are committed to driving economic growth in Kuwait and financing strategic projects

We are dedicated to serving all stakeholders while strengthening our local competitiveness and expanding internationally

The Bank continues to advance with ambitious initiatives in sustainable financing and responsible environmental investments

Isam Al-Sager:

The Bank successfully delivered exceptional financial performance, demonstrating resilience and adaptability despite unprecedented economic headwinds

We successfully executed our diversification strategies, leveraged technological innovation, and expanded global reach to capitalize on new opportunities

We continued to offer innovative and diversified solutions, encompassing both conventional and Islamic banking through Boubyan Bank

NBK Wealth achieved substantial growth in AUMs, strategically diversifying its investment portfolio across multiple asset classes

NBK launched impactful sustainability initiatives as we continue affirming our commitment to ESG

NBK issued Kuwait’s first green bond worth USD500 million, reinforcing the Bank’s dedication in solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable finance

Our social contributions in community development reached KD 30 million in 2024, reflecting a 9% increase compared to 2023

We remain committed to playing a key role in Kuwait’s economic growth by leveraging financing opportunities arising from the National Development Plan and mega projects

Shaikha Al-Bahar:

Prudent risk management reinforced financial strength and ensured sustainable performance

A flexible business model and a diverse strategy enabled NBK to navigate an evolving financial landscape

International Operations maintains a high-quality asset portfolio across diverse markets

NBK prioritizes growth in GCC markets, particularly Saudi Arabia, alongside its strategic focus on Egypt

We continue preparing for the future of Fintech and keeping pace with the latest global developments in this spaceElevating customer experience through cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies remains a key priority

Salah Al-Fulaij:

NBK leads digital innovation across financial institutions, setting new benchmarks for the financial services industry

Strategic investments in the next generation lay the foundation for long-term sustainable growth

We continued to expand our digital banking solutions to meet the evolving needs of younger customers

"Personal Banking" shifts from a traditional sales approach to an advisory-driven model tailored to customer needs

We maintain an optimistic outlook for corporate banking, supported by the anticipated revival of major government projects

We are leveraging technology and adapting to regulatory developments to mitigate risks and enhance decision-making

The Bank provided 101.5K training hours to employees in 2024 and our Kuwaitization rate soared to 78%

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) held its Annual General Assembly (AGM) for the financial year 2024 on Saturday, March 15, 2025, with a quorum of 60.63%. The AGM approved all agenda items, including the Board of Directors’ recommendation to distribute 25% cash dividend for the second half of the year (25 fils per share), bringing the total cash dividend for 2024 to 35% (35 fils per share). Additionally, shareholders approved the distribution of 5% bonus shares (5 shares for every 100 shares).

In his address to the AGM attendees, Mr. Hamad Al-Bahar, NBK Group Chairman, expressed the Board of Directors’ pride in the Bank’s outstanding achievements over the past year. He emphasized NBK’s strong market position, reaffirming its ability to sustain its leadership in the financial sector, deliver added value to shareholders, and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the communities it serves.

“The year 2024 marked a milestone in NBK’s journey, distinguished by significant achievements, including the issuance of our inaugural green bonds, the successful expansion of Weyay Bank, and the introduction of innovative and sustainable financial solutions,” Al-Bahar said.

He highlighted NBK’s unwavering focus on enhancing governance and delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders, emphasizing that collective efforts have driven exceptional results, further solidifying the Bank’s leadership in the financial sector both locally and regionally.

Furthermore, Al-Bahar affirmed that throughout 2024, NBK remained committed to delivering innovative solutions and services tailored to evolving customer needs, showcasing its agility in keeping pace with rapid market shifts, fulfilling customer aspirations, and enhancing operational efficiency across its various business sectors.

Financing Strategic Projects

Al-Bahar emphasized NBK’s long-standing commitment to driving economic growth and development in Kuwait, highlighting its role in financing strategic infrastructure projects, supporting entrepreneurs, and advancing financial inclusion—all in alignment with the objectives of Vision 2035.

He further highlighted NBK’s active role in fostering prosperity across the markets in which it operates, underscoring its expanding international presence as a key enabler of trade, investment, and broader economic growth. He also noted that this unwavering commitment to driving economic progress aligns with NBK’s vision of creating a more prosperous future for all stakeholders.

2025 Outlook

“As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, I reaffirm our steadfast commitment to delivering value to all stakeholders, ensuring the sustainable long-term success of our organization, and driving further achievements and strategic progress. Our journey is built on solid financial foundations and reinforced by your continued trust and confidence,” Al-Bahar stated.

He emphasized that NBK remains committed to financing strategic projects, fostering strong relationships with regulators, and maintaining its competitive edge in the local market while actively pursuing business growth in international markets. Additionally, the Bank continues to enhance its wealth management services across the GCC, leveraging its strategic advantage in offering Islamic banking solutions through Boubyan Bank.

Moreover, Al-Bahar reaffirmed NBK's unwavering commitment to sustainability, highlighting the bank's ambitious initiatives in sustainable financing, investments in responsible environmental projects, and its ongoing dedication to serving the communities in which it operates.

Acknowledgements

Al-Bahar commended the Bank's Board of Directors for its pivotal role in NBK’s achievements, emphasizing the BOD members dedication, commitment, and strategic guidance in steering the Group’s operations forward. He also praised the executive management and leadership team, extending his gratitude to every NBK employee, whom he described as the backbone of the Group’s success.

Al-Bahar extended his sincere appreciation to the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority for their efforts in enhancing the operating environment and supporting the banking sector. He also expressed gratitude to NBK’s shareholders for their unwavering support of the Board of Directors’ vision and the executive management’s strategic steps toward achieving the Bank’s long-term objectives.

Al-Bahar concluded his speech by expressing his deep gratitude to His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, for their steadfast support in ensuring the stability and growth of Kuwait’s economy.

Resilience & Adaptability

Meanwhile, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice Chairman and CEO, underscored the Bank’s key achievements for the financial year ended December 31, 2024. He emphasized that throughout the year, NBK stood as a symbol of strength and adaptability, delivering exceptional financial performance under the guiding theme: “Driving Innovation for an Inclusive and Sustainable Financial Future”.

Addressing shareholders, Al-Sager stated: “Despite a rapidly evolving landscape marked by unprecedented global economic challenges, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical complexities, NBK has showcased exceptional adaptability and resilience. We have successfully executed effective diversification strategies, leveraged technological innovation, expanded our global footprint, and capitalized on promising opportunities. Our diversified approach, spanning products, services, and markets, has been instrumental in driving our long-term, sustainable growth”.

He stated that this strong performance led NBK Group to report a net profit of KD 600.1 million in 2024, reflecting a 7.0% year-on-year increase. Total assets surged to KD 40.3 billion as of December 31, 2024, marking a 7.1% growth, driven by robust performance across diverse business segments.

Furthermore, Al-Sager highlighted that the loan portfolio grew by 6.4% year-on-year, reaching KD 23.7 billion. Customer deposits saw a notable increase of 4.2% compared to 2023, rising to KD 22.9 billion, while shareholders' equity climbed to KD 3.9 billion, reflecting a year-on-year growth rate of 5.9%.

Al-Sager noted that the return on average assets stood at 1.55% in 2024, compared to 1.53% in 2023, while the return on average shareholders' equity reached 15.1%, up from 15.0% in the previous year.

He further stated that NPL/gross loan ratio stood at 1.34% as of the end of 2024, while the NPL coverage ratio reached 263%. This underscores the robustness of NBK’s credit portfolio and financial position, reflecting the Bank’s prudent risk management policies.

“This strong performance has enabled the Board of Directors to reward shareholders with a semi-annual dividend of 10 fils per share and propose a distribution of 25 fils per share in cash dividends for the second half of 2024, bringing the total cash dividends for the year to 35 fils per share. Additionally, the Board recommended a 5% bonus share distribution; a move that underscores the bank's financial strength and resilience,” Al-Sager added.

Robust Operational Performance

Al-Sager emphasized that NBK Group’s core business segments were instrumental in driving the Group’s robust operational performance in 2024.

Moreover, he highlighted the Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative and diversified banking solutions, spanning both conventional and Islamic banking through its Islamic banking arm, Boubyan Bank. He also noted key milestones during the year, including the launch of several fully digital prepaid cards and the continuous enhancement of the NBK Mobile Banking App, reinforcing the Bank’s leadership in digital banking.

“NBK Wealth (NBKW) has enhanced its wealth management capabilities, achieving notable growth in Assets under Management (AUM) while deepening client relationships through innovative initiatives. By diversifying its investment portfolio across multiple asset classes and expanding its product range, NBKW has successfully attracted new clients and reinforced its position as a leading wealth management powerhouse,” Al-Sager noted.

He further highlighted that in 2024, NBK forged strategic partnerships with leading institutions such as JPMorgan Asset Management and Intervest, further expanding its investment solutions and enhancing opportunities for its customers.

Moreover, Al-Sager emphasized that the Corporate Banking Group reaffirmed its market leadership over the past year by delivering strategic support aimed at driving customer growth. He highlighted the Group’s comprehensive solutions, including financial advisory services and efficient cash flow management, alongside its focused approach to expanding its client base by targeting high-growth companies and implementing advanced credit risk management strategies.

On the Consumer Banking Group front, Al-Sager highlighted that it successfully expanded its customer base by targeting new segments, including a tailored package for individuals entering the job market. He noted the introduction of innovative products such as digital prepaid cards, fixed savings accounts, and the Jeel account through the fully digital bank, Weyay, alongside the launch of several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing customer experience.

Al-Sager also highlighted the success of NBK's International Banking Group (IBG) in maintaining a high-quality portfolio while expanding geographically. He noted the establishment of a Centralized Syndications Desk in the UAE, the diversification of operations in international markets through the launch of new retail banking services in Egypt and Bahrain, and the Bank’s ongoing efforts to explore innovative growth opportunities to drive expansion into promising markets.

“The Operations and Information Technology Group made significant strides in NBK's digital transformation journey in 2024, launching a range of innovative projects across multiple markets that reinforced the Bank’s leadership in delivering exceptional banking solutions, services, and digital products. Meanwhile, the Treasury Group focused on optimizing liquidity management by enhancing funding sources, reducing deposit maturities, and diversifying funding streams. These strategic initiatives played a crucial role in lowering financing costs while ensuring a strong and stable liquidity position, despite the challenges posed by regional geopolitical events,” Al-Sager indicated.

Inaugural Green Bond Issuance

Al-Sager stated that in 2024, NBK achieved significant progress in advancing its ESG strategy, marked by the successful issuance of its inaugural USD500 million green bond, a testament to the bank’s steadfast commitment to fostering a sustainable financial future and reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility.

Regarding NBK's social contributions, Al-Sager stated: “As the largest contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait, NBK's community investments reached KD 30 million (USD 97 million) in 2024, reflecting a 9% increase from the previous year”. He highlighted that these investments were channeled into key initiatives, particularly in youth development, healthcare, and environmental protection, reinforcing the bank's commitment to creating a lasting and positive impact on society.

Future Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for 2025, Al-Sager stated: “NBK remains committed to playing a pivotal role in Kuwait’s economic landscape by capitalizing on financing opportunities arising from the National Development Plan and mega projects. As part of our strategic expansion, we aim to further strengthen our presence in key international markets, with a strong emphasis on innovation and technological advancements to reinforce our leadership and drive sustainable growth.”

He added that despite ongoing geopolitical shifts, NBK remains optimistic about seizing emerging opportunities. In 2025, the Bank will maintain its focus on business diversification through digital transformation, reinforcing its digital infrastructure with cutting-edge technology and agile models. Additionally, Weyay Bank will continue expanding its customer base by introducing innovative digital products.

A Legacy of Trust

Concluding his address to shareholders, Al-Sager stated: “On behalf of the Executive Team, I extend our deepest gratitude to our shareholders and all stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to the Bank’s success. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to safeguarding your interests and fostering our shared ambitions. Together, we will forge ahead toward a future defined by sustainable value creation, ensuring that our legacy of trust endures for generations to come.”

Prudent Policies

On the sidelines of the AGM, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, NBK Deputy Group CEO, emphasized that the Bank's strong performance in 2024 underscores its agility in navigating market dynamics, driven by a commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach that strengthens its future growth

She highlighted that NBK's prudent risk management policies have reinforced its financial strength and sustained performance, further solidifying its market leadership. This resilience has enabled the Bank to navigate an evolving financial landscape, leveraging a flexible business model, a strategic focus on diversification and expansion, and a prudent approach to risk management.

International Banking Group

Al-Bahar highlighted that the International Banking Group (IBG) successfully navigated a challenging operating environment in the past year, overcoming economic uncertainties and currency fluctuations. She emphasized that the Group’s achievements were driven by the strength of NBK’s brand, an experienced team, and an innovative approach. The Bank further reinforced its financial position, with IBG’s assets accounting for 44% of NBK Group’s total assets and contributing 24% of net operating income and 23% of profits in 2024, underscoring its robust operational performance.

She highlighted that IBG successfully maintained a high-quality asset portfolio across various markets. Over the past year, the Group expanded its real estate financing offerings for non-residents to include several European countries while reinforcing its diversification strategy across international markets. She noted that the Singapore branch has been leveraged as a key hub for Asia, while the Bank’s branch in France has played a pivotal role in expanding NBK’s presence within the European Union. Additionally, IBG conducted feasibility studies to explore new expansion opportunities, further strengthening its global footprint.

Furthermore, Al-Bahar noted that in the retail banking sector, IBG introduced tailored offerings designed to meet the needs of affluent clients. This included the launch of Beyond Banking in Egypt and Privilege Banking in Bahrain, underscoring the Group’s commitment to delivering premium banking services and staying ahead of evolving market demands.

“In 2025, the Group’s strategic priorities will remain focused on reinforcing risk management frameworks, optimizing operational efficiency through cost rationalization and advanced technological integration, in addition to deepening its commitment to sustainability by aligning operations with global ESG standards; solidifying its position as a responsible and sustainable financial institution,” Al-Bahar added.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Key Growth Markets

While reaffirming NBK’s position as an international bank with a strong presence across multiple markets, Al-Bahar emphasized that the Bank is currently prioritizing the GCC, particularly Saudi Arabia, which stands as one of the most significant growth markets within NBK Group’s international operations.

She highlighted that the Bank serves a broad spectrum of sectors within the Saudi economy and maintains strong relationships with clients across various industries. She further noted that NBK is actively fostering the growth of its wealth management business in Saudi Arabia through NBK Wealth while expanding its offerings to clients with diversified funds and tailored wealth management services.

Moreover, Al-Bahar emphasized that alongside its focus on the Saudi market, NBK remains committed to the Egyptian market as a key growth driver and a long-term strategic investment. She reaffirmed the Group’s dedication to expanding its presence and further strengthening its position in the country.

Digital Solutions

Al-Bahar stated that in 2024, NBK reinforced its leadership position in Kuwait and the region, driven by substantial investments in technology and digital banking services over recent years. She emphasized the Bank’s commitment to shaping the future of fintech and staying ahead of global advancements in the sector.

She also highlighted the Bank’s unwavering commitment to enhancing customer value by redefining the banking experience through innovative products and advanced digital solutions. This dedication was reflected in a diverse range of new offerings and strategic initiatives implemented across various business sectors in 2024, reinforcing NBK’s leadership in delivering cutting-edge banking services that not only meet but often exceed customer expectations.

Al-Bahar further emphasized that over the past year, NBK has continued to enhance its digital offerings to deliver a seamless and innovative banking experience. Notably, the NBK Mobile Banking App, Kuwait’s highest-rated mobile banking application, underwent significant advancements in 2024, introducing numerous enhanced services and new features.

Operational Automation

Al-Bahar highlighted NBK's advancements in leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and automating banking processes, successfully implementing 102 technical operations using Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with a 98% success rate. She noted that the Bank is committed to expanding the adoption of RPA technology across its various international markets, having already deployed it in three global locations.

She emphasized that, as part of its forward-looking vision, NBK is committed to enhancing customer experience through cutting-edge technologies and data-driven strategies. Moreover, she highlighted the Bank’s future plans, which include refining user journeys in mobile and internet banking, advancing call center technologies, expanding customer engagement across social media platforms, and exploring AI applications to create greater value for both customers and the Bank. These initiatives reinforce NBK’s commitment to continuous innovation and adaptability in an evolving digital landscape.

She reaffirmed NBK’s commitment to delivering best-in-class banking solutions by prioritizing customer feedback and leveraging it to drive informed decision-making. She explained that through advanced data analytics tools such as CleverTap, the Bank continues to gather comprehensive insights, enabling continuous enhancements to the customer experience while strengthening engagement and satisfaction.

Furthermore, Al-Bahar highlighted the launch of the NBK Tech Academy last year, underscoring the Bank’s commitment to keeping pace with digital advancements in technology, information security, and data protection. She emphasized the vital role of digital skills in shaping the future of banking services, noting that the academy achieved remarkable success in its inaugural year, with 10 trainees successfully completing an intensive six-month training program.

Social Initiatives

Al-Bahar affirmed NBK’s continued commitment to community initiatives over the past year, highlighting the expansion of the Bankee Program. This initiative, designed to enhance financial literacy, continues to equip school students with essential financial skills, fostering a deeper understanding of responsible money management from an early age. In its second year, the program grew to include 61 schools, engaging 32,235 students and 7,335 teachers. This expansion reflects the Bank’s dedication to fostering a financially aware and independent generation, promoting financial inclusion, and instilling a culture of savings.

“As part of its unwavering commitment to fostering the next generation of women leaders, 2024 marked the launch of the second edition of the NBK RISE program, welcoming 25 trainees from diverse professional backgrounds,” Al-Bahar stated. She further emphasized that the program has earned widespread acclaim and prestigious accolades, including the Special Recognition for Developing Women Leaders award from MERIT and Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion – Kuwait from Euromoney Magazine.

Innovation and Digital Transformation

Reflecting on NBK’s achievements in 2024, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO – NBK Kuwait, stated on the sidelines of the AGM that last year, the Bank successfully reinforced its leadership in Kuwait and strengthened customer loyalty through various strategic initiatives. He highlighted that customer satisfaction with NBK’s services and products remained exceptionally strong at 93%.

Al-Fulaij further emphasized NBK’s position at the forefront of financial institutions in digital innovation, noting that the bank received numerous prestigious awards in 2024 in recognition of its achievements in innovation, digital transformation, and advanced banking solutions that cater to evolving customer needs. Most notably, NBK was named " Best in Innovation- Global Winner” for 2024, outdoing conventional and Islamic banks, by Global Finance Magazine.

He added that NBK has continuously enhanced and upgraded NBK Mobile Banking App, introducing 65 new features over the past year to optimize both the user interface and overall customer experience. These advancements have positioned the app as a benchmark for digital banking excellence, earning several prestigious awards, including, Most Improved App for Digital Payments - Kuwait, Best in Innovation- Global Winner, and Best Mobile Banking App – Kuwait, from Global Finance Magazine.

“While NBK remains committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive financial solutions to its existing customers, it is also strategically investing in the next generation. By focusing on the youth segment, the bank aims to build a solid foundation for sustainable future growth, ensuring long-term engagement and financial empowerment for young customers,” Al-Fulaij stated.

He emphasized that the remarkable success of Weyay Bank since its launch as Kuwait’s first digital bank in 2021, and the demand for its services surpassing expectations by four times, underscores the strong preference among the country’s youth for innovative digital banking solutions. He noted that in 2024, Weyay continued to cater to this demographic by introducing groundbreaking products, including the "Jeel" card, the "SELECT" digital prepaid card for students, and the saving pot "Pro", designed to foster a culture of financial responsibility and savings among young individuals.

Advisory Role

Al-Fulaij stated that the Consumer Banking Group has focused on enhancing its digital offerings to provide a smoother, more secure mobile banking experience aimed at reducing costs, minimizing customer waiting times at branches, and improving overall satisfaction. He noted that in 2025, the Group will prioritize fostering a culture of forward-thinking, shifting from a traditional sales approach to an advisory role that aligns with customer needs. Additionally, the Group plans to develop self-service channels and expand its customer base by introducing innovative digital products tailored to various segments, including high-net-worth clients, youth, new entrants to the labor market, and retirees.

Dynamic Approach and Innovative Thinking

Al-Fulaij emphasized that despite the challenges posed by economic fluctuations and political tensions in 2024, the Corporate Banking Group successfully navigated the complex operating environment. The Group's remarkable adaptability and forward-thinking strategy empowered it to not only overcome these challenges but also effectively execute its strategic priorities, further reinforcing its position as a leader in the banking sector.

Commenting on the Corporate Banking Group's key priorities for 2025, Al-Fulaij said, “With major government projects set to resume, the outlook for Corporate Banking looks increasingly positive. NBK is poised to seize growth opportunities by enhancing its service offerings and driving operational efficiency through targeted strategic initiatives. The Bank will continue to adopt a proactive, customer-centric approach, further improving the user experience through Corporate Online Banking, ensuring smoother and more efficient services for our clients.”

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Al-Fulaij explained that NBK consistently strives to offer the SME sector a comprehensive range of competitive financing options, all supported by its world-class banking platform. He highlighted that, in recognition of its ongoing efforts to support SME financing and its position as the leading local bank in providing diverse, seamless, and efficient banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of SME customers, NBK was honored with the "Best Bank for SME in Kuwait" award at the 2024 Euromoney Excellence Awards.

Risk Management

Regarding the future of risk management at NBK, Al-Fulaij explained that in 2025, the Bank will continue to prioritize investing in human resources, embrace digital transformation, and integrate ESG factors into its risk management framework.

“By leveraging technology and strengthening our risk management capabilities, while staying aligned with the evolving regulatory environment, we aim to mitigate risks, enhance decision-making, and contribute effectively to the Bank's long-term sustainability and success,” Al-Fulaij added.

Professional Development

Al-Fulaij emphasized that NBK's exceptional operational and financial performance in 2024 was driven by the dedicated efforts of its exceptional workforce, acknowledging that the Bank’s employees are its most valuable asset and the cornerstone of its success. He further highlighted that throughout the past year, NBK’s human resources focused on fostering a work environment that empowers employees to excel, boosting their performance and elevating innovation across the organization.

“Over the past year, the bank dedicated 101,463 hours to employee training through various initiatives, workshops, and educational programs designed to align with the evolving banking landscape. Of this total, 86,374 hours were conducted locally, while 15,089 hours took place at international locations. Notably, the employee satisfaction rate for all training and development programs reached an impressive 90%,” Al-Fulaij noted.

Additionally, he emphasized NBK's commitment to prioritizing employee well-being by introducing innovative initiatives, such as reducing working hours on Thursdays by one hour and offering luxury leave. Additionally, he highlighted the launch of a comprehensive strategy for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), aimed at promoting equal opportunities at all levels and fostering a safe, supportive work environment for all employees.

Al-Fulaij noted that in recognition of its ongoing initiatives in this area, in 2024, NBK won the Gold Award for “Excellence in Health and Wellbeing” from the prestigious US-based Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Kuwaitization Efforts

Al-Fulaij highlighted that, as part of its ongoing efforts to empower national talent and strengthen their role in the economy, NBK continued its nationalization strategy (Kuwaitization) at a steady pace. By the end of 2024, Kuwaiti employees represented 78% of the Bank’s total workforce, with Kuwaiti citizens making up 92.3% of all new hires during the year. He emphasized that the bank is aligning its Kuwaitization goals with strategic requirements to attract top talent and skilled professionals, ensuring a sustainable workforce and contributing to the prosperity of the national economy.

Al-Fulaij emphasized that NBK adopts a unique approach to ensure equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of gender, which is reflected in the fact that women represent approximately 43.2% of the total workforce within the NBK Group.

Election of the board of directors

The AGM elected 11 members of the bank’s board of directors for the next 3-year term, including 7 ordinary members and 4 independent members, in accordance with the law and the bank’s articles of association as well as the rules and instructions of the regulatory authorities.

Ordinary Board Members:

-- Hamad Al-Bahar

- Yaqoub Al-Fulaij

- Emad Al-Bahar

- Muthana Al-Hamad

- Isam J. Al-Sager

- Haitham Al-Khaled

- Huda Al-Refaei

Independent board members: