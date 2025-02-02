Najla Al-Sager: NBK Tech Academy embodies NBK’s vision to align with the accelerated digital era

The comprehensive 6-month program offers intensive training designed to meet international best practices

NBK continues to strengthen its leadership in technological innovation within the banking sector

In line with its unwavering commitment to investing in human capital and fostering national talents, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) proudly welcomed the second cohort of participants to NBK Tech Academy.

The NBK Tech Academy stands as the first of its kind in Kuwait, dedicated to advancing digital technologies and data systems. It features a professional training program designed to equip young national talents with the skills and qualifications needed to excel in the banking sector.

The Academy's comprehensive 6-month training program offers trainees an intensive curriculum covering a wide range of technical and professional skills essential for advancement in the banking sector. The participants receive intensive training covering a diverse range of critical skills, including FinTech, Data Analytics, Ethics in Technology, Cyber Security, Fundamentals of Digital Payments, Digital Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Scripting and Programming, Fundamentals of Codifications, and Finance for Non-Finance Professionals.

Alongside technical expertise, the program also focuses on developing soft skills including, but not limited to: Teamwork and Team Building, Business Planning and Business Analysis, Writing Skills, Delivering Results, Meeting Customer Expectation and Customer Centricity, Presentation Skills, Productivity in the Workplace, Business Ethics, Principles and Values, Learning and Researching, Project and Change Management, and Customer Experience.

Candidates for the Academy were selected based on rigorous criteria, requiring them to be Kuwaiti university graduates with outstanding cumulative GPAs. Eligible applicants must hold degrees in MIS, Information Security, Data Science, Computer Science, or Engineering, with up to four years of professional experience in these fields.

The new trainees will gain hands-on experience across various departments within the Bank, offering them valuable insights into the dynamic nature of the banking sector. Their training will encompass key areas such as the Digital Office, Robotic Process Automation, Information Technology, Weyay Bank, Digital Transformation, and the Data Office.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “We recognize the importance of fostering a digital society within the bank, as it plays a crucial role in enhancing our digital capabilities and facilitating interaction with content and events to drive continuous innovation. NBK Tech Academy truly embodies the bank's vision to keep pace with the evolving demands of the digital age and reflects our commitment to nurturing and developing top-tier digital talent.”

“We are not only preparing our workforce to tackle the challenges of the digital age, but also positioning the bank as a leader in technological innovation within the banking industry. The NBK Tech Academy aligns with NBK's strategy to attract national talent, supporting the bank's rapid digital growth, particularly in response to the increasing demand for digital expertise,” she added.

She also emphasized that the Academy represents NBK's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing national talent. It provides both fresh graduates and experienced professionals in technical fields with advanced training and development opportunities. This initiative will play a key role in shaping the future of banking and digital services, driving Kuwait to new heights in banking innovation.

NBK continues to reinforce its dominant position as a leader among private sector institutions, consistently attracting, developing, and honing the skills of national talent for key banking roles. The bank not only boasts the highest employee retention rates but also stands as the most coveted destination for Kuwaiti talent, offering unmatched opportunities for growth and development. In addition, NBK proudly holds the distinction of being the largest employer of national workers within Kuwait's private sector, further underscoring its commitment to fostering local talent and driving economic progress.