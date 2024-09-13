Customers are encouraged to contact the bank immediately upon noticing any suspicious account activity.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to strongly support the "Let's Be Aware" banking awareness campaign, initiated by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in collaboration with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). This effort underscores NBK's dedication to promoting financial literacy and raising awareness across all segments of society.

NBK is consistently focused on offering innovative approaches to enhance financial literacy across the community. The bank is dedicated to educating customers about their rights and safeguarding their data and bank accounts. Despite the extensive content NBK shares daily on social media platforms, including photos and videos, it is crucial to remember that certain sensitive information should never be shared online.

Amidst the rising incidence of fraud and the increasing sophistication of fraudsters' tactics, NBK remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting its customers' rights and following all directives from the Central Bank of Kuwait. The bank is also dedicated to disseminating educational materials that not only inform customers about their rights but also offer practical tips and guidelines to help them prevent falling victim to fraud.

One of the key recommendations for users is to enable transaction alerts through the NBK Mobile Banking App. This feature provides immediate notifications of any unauthorized or unusual activity on their accounts. NBK also advises customers to contact the bank through its official channels if they suspect any irregularities or suspicious transactions.

NBK advises against sharing sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers, bank account details, or password-protected data. Customers should also refrain from sending any banking information through social media messages.

Moreover, NBK emphasizes the importance of using security programs to protect mobile devices and computers, which can help prevent unauthorized access to personal and banking information.

NBK's commitment to customer education is a cornerstone of its strategy. The bank utilizes all available communication channels to advise customers on safeguarding their passwords and sensitive financial and personal data. It emphasizes the importance of not sharing this information with anyone claiming to be from the bank, including one-time passwords (OTP).

NBK is a prominent supporter and partner of all Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) campaigns and initiatives designed to enhance financial awareness across different groups in the community. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait and the region, NBK actively organizes events and training programs focused on educating the community about critical banking issues, including combating fraud and financial crimes.

NBK is deeply committed to its social responsibility within the communities it serves. The bank consistently takes proactive steps to support key and strategic initiatives, such as the 'Let's Be Aware campaign, which aligns with its dedication to advancing Kuwait’s national economy and societal well-being.