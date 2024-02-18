Al-Hamad:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) revealed the launch of its prestigious “NBK Wealth” brand, positioning itself as a leading global organization and one of the most significant regional groups in comprehensive wealth management.

The brand features a unique visual identity that accurately represents the Group's business orientation and encapsulates the trust, credibility, and success associated with NBK Group, the leading financial institution in the Middle East.

NBK Wealth, set for its official brand launch next April, encompasses a range of services and products under its umbrella. This includes the private banking services of NBK - Kuwait, Watani Investment Company, Watani Wealth Management Company (Saudi Arabia), NBK Banque Privée (Suisse), as well as National Bank of Kuwait (International) PLC and Watani Financial Brokerage Company (WFBC).

NBK Wealth provides an extensive array of comprehensive solutions in private banking services, covering financial planning and wealth management, as well as investment management and advisory services. This is facilitated through a vast global network of integrated operations spanning 9 cities across 5 countries worldwide.

The Group, boasting personal financial assets of approximately US$ 37.6 billion as of the end of 2023, is supported by an elite team of over 100 investment professionals and traders, each with extensive experience in their field.

NBK Wealth stands as a premier destination and a trusted partner for delivering innovative solutions and sophisticated services in asset management. This includes investment management and alternative investments, alongside traditional investments, and trading solutions.

The new brand caters to a sophisticated group of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutions with a passion for maintaining and accelerating their financial wellness. It offers financial consulting services aimed at growing and sustaining their wealth through holistic investment and banking solutions.

Within wealth management, NBK Wealth presents a broad spectrum of innovative solutions, backed by an extensive network of investment professionals with specialized knowledge, and a distinguished team of highly skilled asset management experts. The valuable collaborations with JP Morgan Asset Management and Intervest further leverage multiple dimensions, including advisory services and the development of new investment solutions.

Commenting on this news, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO - NBK Wealth, stated: “The introduction of the NBK Wealth brand marks a pivotal moment in our dedication to offering unmatched wealth management services and solutions. It underscores our role in assisting our clients as they navigate the path to accumulating significant wealth and creating a lasting legacy that will benefit many generations.”

“At NBK Wealth, our approach is client-centric and comprehensive, aimed at thoroughly understanding our clients' needs to offer solutions that align with their aspirations. Our objectives extend beyond merely generating wealth; we strive to fulfill their requirements and deliver long-term added value from a holistic and integrated standpoint,” Al-Hamad added.

Furthermore, the CEO elaborated that the Group is dedicated to reinforcing its status as the premier and trusted option in wealth management, both regionally and globally, backed by an extensive global network of integrated operations.

"Our motto, “Guiding Your Path Beyond Wealth,' encapsulates our vision for ushering in a new era of wealth management for both high-net-worth individuals and institutions. This vision is realized through holistic investment strategies, leveraging our global presence in key financial and business hubs, and our extensive experience in delivering exceptional service that fulfills all their aspirations," Al-Hamad noted.

NBK Wealth in Numbers

US$37.6 billion in personal financial assets as of the end of 2023

More than 100 investment professionals and traders, and 80 relationship managers

Presence in 5 countries and 9 key financial hubs around the world

Offers private banking solutions, encompassing financial planning, wealth management, and banking services

Asset management solutions covering investment management, alternative investments, traditional investments, and trading solutions

For more information on NBK Wealth, including its key services and solutions, please visit: https://www.nbkwealth.com/