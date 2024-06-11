Al-Awadhi: The enhanced NBK PLUS package is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions

Benefits:

- 0% Auto loan financing offer

- 50% Discount on the WIYAK app

- Free unlimited delivery for 3 months on the Deliveroo app

- 100% Cashback on YouTube Premium subscriptions

- 20% Discount on Platinum Gym and “Counted” healthy meal subscriptions

- NBK KWT VISA Infinite Credit Card with a cashback up to KD 1,000

In keeping with its dedication to offering customers an unmatched banking experience that suits their diverse needs and expectations, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has unveiled its revamped NBK PLUS package, offering an array of exclusive benefits designed to enhance the lifestyle and financial well-being of its valued customers.



NBK PLUS package offers new and existing customers a wide range of benefits including a 0% auto loan financing offer, making it easier than ever to drive away in their dream car. Customers can also enjoy a 50% discount on the WIYAK app rides, and free unlimited delivery for 3 months on the Deliveroo app, adding comfort to their daily routine.



Additionally, NBK PLUS offers a 100% cashback on YouTube Premium subscriptions, enhancing the viewing experience with ad-free videos and exclusive content.



To support health and fitness goals, the package provides a 20% discount on Platinum Gym subscriptions and “Counted” healthy meal subscriptions.



Plus customers also have the opportunity to get the prestigious metal finish NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card with a cashback that can go up to 1,000 KD, symbolizing status and offering additional perks and rewards.



Commenting on the revamped package, Ghadeer Al-Awadhi, AGM - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, stated: “The revamped NBK PLUS package is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and customer-centric solutions. We have curated a range of benefits that cater to the diverse needs of our clients, ensuring they receive the best value and convenience.”



“We believe these enhancements will significantly add value to our customers’ banking experience, aligning with our goal to support their lifestyle and financial aspirations,” added Al-Awadhi.



“We always strive to introduce exclusive campaigns and offers based on our monitoring of the ever-changing customer behavior and preferences to keep pace with these changes and ultimately increase customer satisfaction by delivering a comprehensive, exceptional, and highly convenient banking experience that suits their diverse needs and lifestyles,” she noted.

For more information about the NBK PLUS package and to apply, you can visit [NBK | Plus Package] or contact NBK Call Center at 1801801.

