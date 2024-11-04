Inclusion in the list demonstrates the global trust placed in NBK

NBK’s high credit ratings are underpinned by its solid business foundations and strong financial position

NBK’s track record of achievements and global recognitions endorse its leadership locally and regionally

‘The Bank You Know and Trust’ is not just a slogan raised by National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), but a strategy and approach adopted over long decades, until it became a culture embedded in all its business activities. Acknowledging this, Global Finance magazine has recently named NBK among the World’s 100 Safest Banks for 2024, being the only Kuwaiti bank on the list, and ranking 83rd globally, demonstrating the trust placed in the bank worldwide.

Global Finance rankings are based on collective long-term credit ratings from Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings. Safest Banks rankings are considered as one of global standards to compare the reliability of banks across the world and trusted metric to aid readers in their decision-making processes regarding which bank they deal with.

NBK’s inclusion in the list of the World’s 100 Safest Banks underscores its brand strength as well as sustaining growth and innovation, while continuing to expand its footprint across key regional markets by offering innovative banking services that cater to the needs of customers regardless of their geographical location.

NBK boasts a long record of achievements and global recognitions that endorse its excellence on all levels. Acknowledging the pivotal role of its employees in this excellence, the bank regards them as its most valuable asset, and always seeks to develop them and raise their efficiency by offering them the best training and development programs.

Thanks to its strategy and the unwavering dedication of its employees to implement it, NBK has been able to maintain its solid business foundations and strong financial position, thus continuing to collectively enjoy one of the highest credit ratings among most major banks of the Middle East from the top three international credit rating agencies: Moody’s, Fitch and Standard & Poor’s.

NBK's long-term ratings are A1 from Moody's, A+ from Fitch, and A from Standard & Poor's.

The bank also stands out with a broad global geographical footprint, with branches and subsidiaries covering key regional and global financial and business capitals in China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, Global Finance is one of the most reputable magazines specialized in finance and economics. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, including senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine conducts various surveys annually about innovation and profitability for banks and financial institutions all over the world, based on which it selects top performers on the regional and international levels.