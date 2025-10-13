Discussions will focus on key challenges and emerging opportunities to enhance economic stability in Kuwait and the wider region

NBK’s participation underscores its position as an active partner in the global economic dialogue

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is participating with a high-level delegation in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, held in Washington, D.C., starting today, Monday, and continuing until October 18. This participation reflects NBK’s commitment to maintaining a strong presence in the world’s most prominent economic forums and engaging in discussions on key issues shaping the future of the global and regional economy.

The Bank’s delegation is headed by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, alongside Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, Chief Executive Officer - NBK Wealth Group; and Mr. Omar Bouhadiba, CEO of International Banking Group; as well as Mr. Rani Selwanes, General Manager of NBK - New York.

A Packed Calendar of High-Level Engagements

On the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, the NBK delegation will take part in a series of high-profile events and meetings, in addition to holding several bilateral discussions with senior international officials. These engagements aim to explore prospects for joint cooperation and to strengthen NBK’s strategic relationships.

The Bank’s delegation is scheduled to engage with senior officials and global decision-makers on a range of pivotal topics that top the international economic agenda, with a particular focus on the key challenges and developments currently shaping the global banking and financial industry.

The delegation will also participate in the annual meeting of the members of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), taking place from October 14 to 17, as well as the annual International Banking Symposium organized by the Group of Thirty (G30). In addition, they will attend the reception hosted by Kuwait Banking Association for senior global banking leaders, held on the sidelines of the events and meetings, in the presence of the leaders of Kuwaiti banks, a number of heads of international banks, and representatives of European and Arab central banks, alongside prominent global public figures and decision-makers.

The NBK delegation will also attend a dinner banquet hosted by Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America, held in honor of the Kuwaiti delegation participating in this year’s meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group.

Exploring Global Economic Prospects

The Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group stand as the largest global gathering of their kind, bringing together over 10,000 high-level participants, including central bank governors, finance and development ministers, private sector executives, civil society leaders, and distinguished academics.

This annual gathering serves as a unique platform for shaping global economic policy and exchanging insights on the challenges and opportunities confronting the world economy. This year’s meetings carry particular significance amid the heightened uncertainty and evolving dynamics facing the global economic landscape.

Key topics on the agenda include global economic growth prospects, risks to the global financial system, including the impact of geopolitical tensions on inflation and markets, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovation. Discussions will also focus on debt management, development, and poverty reduction, with an emphasis on designing effective policies to support emerging economies and advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth worldwide.

The Annual Meetings feature several significant committees, with the most notable ones being the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the Group of Ten, the Group of Twenty-Four, among others. In addition, the meetings include seminars, media sessions, press conferences, and numerous events that focus on the global economy, international development, and the stability and evolution of the global financial system.

Through its annual participation in the IMF and World Bank meetings, NBK underscores its role as an active partner in the global economic dialogue. The Bank engages with international counterparts to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities, contribute to economic stability in Kuwait and the region, stay abreast of the latest developments in the global financial sector, and leverage best international practices to continually enhance its banking services and deliver efficient, high-quality solutions to its customers.

These meetings also provide a valuable opportunity to engage with senior officials from global financial institutions, gain in-depth insights into market trends and monetary and fiscal policy outlooks, and proactively understand and address the challenges confronting the global economy.

NBK has a global presence across 13 countries on four continents and holds one of the strongest credit ratings among major banks in the Middle East, according to the consensus of the three leading international credit rating agencies: Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s.

NBK is committed to participating in international forums and key meetings to stay abreast of the latest global developments, initiatives, and discussions on the global economy, international development, and the financial system. Such engagement reflects the Bank’s dedication to actively contributing to the global economic dialogue and strengthening its role as a bridge between Kuwait’s and the region’s financial markets and the broader global financial system.