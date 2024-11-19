panning nine months, the program offers a comprehensive series of activities and training courses in partnership with leading global universities

The Bank’s vision is to create a diverse and inclusive workplace that nurtures and supports talented women to take on leadership roles

NBK RISE serves as an ideal platform for ambitious women to unlock their potential and pursue their career goals

The program aims to prepare participants for prominent leadership positions in the future

Following the success of its inaugural edition, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced the launch of the second edition of NBK RISE, the pioneering program created to empower women leaders and prepare them for senior roles.

The launch ceremony was marked by the presence of Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK-Kuwait, and Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO of NBK Wealth, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking Group, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi, COO - Head of Group Operations and Information Technology, alongside several of the bank’s top executives.

The event was also attended by prominent public figures, industry leaders, CEOs, and representatives from major organizations, including Mr. Hesham Al-Refae, Managing Director of Human Resources & Corporate Services at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait; Dr. Yaqoub Al-Rifai, Secretary General of Kuwait Banking Association, Mr. Mohammed Abul, CEO of ABYAT, and Ms. Salma Al-Hajjaj, General Manager of Human Resources at Gulf Bank, Mr. Ali Khalil, CEO of Kuwait Financial Centre – Markaz, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Managing Director - Wealth Management and Business Development at Markaz, in addition to representatives from J’s Bakery, and Intervest Capital Partners New York. All participants exemplified a strong, collective commitment to advancing women’s representation in leadership roles through their collaboration and dedication, as part of the NBK RISE pledge.

NBK is committed to supporting the NBK RISE program and its mission to foster professional growth and leadership development in women, creating a path of learning and opportunity that empowers them to ascend to higher leadership roles and secure positions on boards and executive committees.

This nine-month program incorporates a blend of training courses and events in partnership with IE Business School and INSEAD, focusing on essential competencies, confidence building, strategic initiative development, transformational leadership, and effective decision-making. Participants also benefit from mentorship, coaching by industry leaders, and collaborative projects that turn ideas into impactful outcomes.

The program is structured in modules targeting leadership and strategic skills, communication, and interaction, with a clear goal of preparing participants for distinguished leadership roles.

Furthermore, the initiative will support a diverse group of participants, including female employees and trainees from the bank, as well as representatives from establishments involved in this year’s initiative. NBK is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion, with a particular focus on the critical role of empowering effective women leaders.

This year, the program includes 25 participants from diverse professional backgrounds, including NBK employees in Kuwait and international locations, as well as representatives from partner organizations whom NBK Group fully sponsors. The program's participants comprise a diverse cohort, including:

12 representatives from NBK Kuwait.

3 participants from NBK’s international branches (Egypt, Singapore, and Bahrain).

5 participants from esteemed regional companies: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Ooredoo, Kuwait Banking Association, Abyat, and Gulf Bank.

2 participants from NBK Wealth and 3 from Kuwait Financial Centre - Markaz, J’s Bakery, and InterVest Capital Partners, New York.

NBK is dedicated to fostering a culture of women’s empowerment throughout the entire organization, with a focus on expanding their presence in leadership roles. By offering guidance and career development opportunities, the bank provides specialized programs and workshops in collaboration with renowned universities and international training centers, equipping women leaders with the skills and strategies needed to excel in leadership positions.

NBK RISE serves as a powerful platform for ambitious women to harness their potential and achieve their professional goals, building on the exceptional success of the inaugural edition. The Bank will persist in its unwavering efforts to empower women in the workplace and advance their careers, grounded in its belief that diversity and inclusion are essential to ensuring the long-term success and sustainability of all organizations.

Furthermore, NBK is deeply committed to promoting equal opportunities and fostering diversity, equality, and inclusion within the workplace. Through a range of strategic initiatives and specialized programs designed to support and develop women leaders, the Bank has significantly increased the number of women in leadership and supervisory positions.

Enhancing the representation of women in leadership and providing them with opportunities to engage in critical decision-making is a key strategic priority for global institutions. This is especially important as women increasingly contribute to addressing social issues, helping to foster an environment that supports sustainable development and generates a lasting positive impact on society.

NBK RISE is an inspiring initiative that goes beyond the bank’s efforts, extending to several leading organizations in Kuwait that have signed the pledge to increase the representation of women in leadership roles. This collective commitment reinforces their determination to work together to achieve the goals of this global program.

NBK RISE has earned prestigious recognition, including awards from Euromoney Magazine and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), along with MEED Magazine’s award for “Best Initiative for Women in Business”.

NBK takes pride in its leadership in upholding the principles of workplace equality across all its international locations, where women account for 49% of the Group's workforce. Additionally, women represent 29.7% of the national workforce in senior management and above. The bank is also proud of the absence of any gender wage gap among its employees. The NBK RISE initiative stands as a testament to the Group's leading role in fostering and advancing its institutional impact on society.

In partnership with renowned universities and training centers globally, NBK consistently offers specialized programs and workshops to develop women leaders while raising awareness of gender differences and how to leverage these differences to enhance productivity and foster innovation. Additionally, NBK is expanding its commitment to diversity and inclusion by launching products and services tailored for female customers and entrepreneurs, and will continue to advance these efforts as part of its ongoing dedication to promoting financial inclusion.

NBK remains dedicated to building a workplace culture where women’s empowerment flourishes, providing ongoing support for their professional journey and ensuring a sustainable legacy of diversity and inclusion across its global network.