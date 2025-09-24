The recognition underscores NBK’s ongoing commitment to fostering a supportive work environment and ensuring equal opportunities for all employees

NBK firmly believes that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) are fundamental pillars for driving sustainable success in the future.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has received the Silver Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award from the prestigious Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) for its NBK RISE Program, during MENA Awards Annual Conference 2025 held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The recognition underscores the Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance the work environment and reaffirms its steadfast commitment to fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion across the Group.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Awards honor organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion through transparent goal-setting, measurable accountability, and meaningful initiatives. These awards celebrate institutions that actively involve employees in shaping ideas and solutions, creating workplaces where individuals feel safe, respected, and valued. They also highlight efforts dedicated to empowering women and equipping female leaders with the skills needed to achieve their next career milestones.

As one of the first private sector institutions in the region to endorse the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), the Bank has adopted a distinctive approach to ensuring equal opportunities for all employees without exception, an approach reflected in the fact that female employees accounted for approximately 43.2% of the Group’s total workforce by the end of 2024, while the representation of women in senior management positions reached 27.4%, with NBK ensuring equal pay for both male and female employees in these roles.

In parallel, the Bank partners with leading global universities and training institutions to provide specialized programs and workshops aimed at developing women leaders, raising awareness of gender diversity, and leveraging these differences to enhance productivity and innovation. Its commitment to diversity and inclusion also extends to customers, offering bespoke products and services tailored to women and entrepreneurs, while steadily advancing these efforts as part of its broader pursuit of financial inclusion.

NBK RISE, an innovative initiative launched in 2022 by Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO at NBK, is designed to support female leaders and empower them to attain the highest leadership positions.

The initiative aligns with NBK’s ambitious strategy to strengthen women’s leadership across institutional, national, regional, and global levels, driven by the Bank’s conviction that DEI are essential pillars for ensuring the sustainable success of organizations.

The program has evolved into an inspiring movement that extends beyond NBK’s individual efforts, reaching a number of leading institutions in Kuwait that collectively signed a pledge to increase women’s representation in leadership positions, reaffirming their joint commitment to advancing the goals of this global initiative.

NBK stands out as one of the few institutions in Kuwait that offers a work environment on par with leading international organizations, distinguished by exceptional opportunities for continuous professional development. Through advanced training and practical experience programs delivered in collaboration with world-class educational institutions, the Bank equips its employees with the skills and expertise needed to navigate future challenges. This commitment not only enhances employee loyalty but also underscores NBK’s strong appeal in an increasingly competitive labor market.

The American Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) stands as the world’s leading organization dedicated to fostering better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With nearly 325,000 members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 235 million workers and families globally.