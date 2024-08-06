Al-Amad: Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to add an extra layer of security to your bank accounts

Monitor your account activity regularly to ensure having no suspicious activity

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote financial and banking awareness among all sectors of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) provided a detailed presentation of the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ banking awareness campaign to the students of the ‘NBK Aspire’ Summer Internship Program for 2024.

During the presentation, Sarah Al-Amad, Senior Communications Officer at National Bank of Kuwait highlighted several examples of fraud that use different schemes, such as phishing scams including e-mail and text messages containing malware, as well as using the information shared unknowingly when using public Wi-Fi or by hacking computers and stealing users’ bank account to make unauthorized transactions.

Al-Amad provided many tips and guidelines to avoid such threats, stressing the need not to share banking and personal information with anyone, as well as following the banks’ guidelines and benefiting from the banking awareness campaigns and educational materials published by the Central Bank of Kuwait and Kuwaiti banks on different social media platforms.

She also stressed the need to verify the sources of phone calls, text messages or e-mails before providing any personal or financial information, calling to stay informed about the latest scams and fraud techniques to recognize and avoid potential threats.

Al-Amad advised the students to enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), as it adds an extra layer of security, as well as to keep a close eye on your bank statements and transaction history to detect any suspicious activity.

NBK makes consistent efforts to combat fraud and educate customers, regarding this as a crucial part of its strategy. To this end, it always uses all communication channels and social media platforms, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to maximize financial and banking awareness among the public.