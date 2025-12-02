Al-Ablani: The exchange of experiences between the financial and security sectors is essential in addressing the growing cyber threats.

We strive to build national capabilities in cybersecurity

This course aims to enhance participants' ability to understand and analyze cyber threats and improve the speed and effectiveness of their response.

The partnership with the Ministry of Interior is an example of effective collaborations between the public and private sectors.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance the cybersecurity environment and develop banking knowledge, National Bank of Kuwait organized a specialized training course for Ministry of Interior employees aimed at deepening their understanding of the cybersecurity environment and exchanging advanced experiences between the banking and security sectors.

This course is a confirmation of the bank’s belief that cybersecurity is a shared national responsibility that requires collaborative efforts between financial institutions and security agencies to ensure data protection and enhance digital stability in Kuwait.

NBK is always committed to strengthening its collaborations with the Ministry of Interior to combat fraud by exchanging experiences and learning about the latest fraud methods and common AI fraud patterns, which are significant preemptive protection measures that also contribute to enhancing Kuwait’s ability to face advanced cybersecurity threats.

A Better Understanding of the Cybersecurity Environment

The program focused on deepening digital forensics knowledge in the banking environment, where Interior Ministry employees were trained on how to track and analyze the paths of electronically stolen funds, understand complex digital banking transaction records, and provide the necessary digital evidence for security investigations with high efficiency.

Moreover, the program included an in-depth review of the latest electronic financial fraud techniques, including advanced phishing methods, bank impersonation attacks, and the fraudulent exploitation of loopholes in digital payment applications and online banking services.

The topics of the course also included combating money laundering and terrorist financing through cryptocurrencies, where participants were provided with a comprehensive understanding of the mechanisms for using cryptocurrencies in illegal activities, and best practices for complying with international regulations to combat financial crimes.

Furthermore, the course delved into cyber risk management to ensure understanding the legal and regulatory framework for cybersecurity in Kuwait and complying with local and international data protection standards, thus enhancing overall security governance.

Exchange of Experiences to Face Digital Challenges

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at NBK, said: “These specialized courses are the epitome of our fruitful collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, as they reflect our strong belief that confronting the growing cyber threats and building a safe digital future for Kuwait lies in the exchange of experiences between the financial sector with its latest defense technologies and the security sector with its operational experience”.

“At NBK, Al-Ablani added, “we strive to build national capabilities in the field of cybersecurity, and we believe that investing in human resources is not limited to our employees alone but also includes our partners in the public sector. Through this specialized course, we aim to promote a common language and a deeper understanding of cyber challenges, which will contribute to increasing the efficiency of response to digital risks and maintaining a nationwide strength of the cybersecurity infrastructure”.

Al-Ablani also emphasized that the partnership between NBK and the Ministry of Interior represents a model of effective collaboration between the public and private sectors, and a strategic step towards protecting Kuwait against cyber threats. Furthermore, NBK’s role is not limited to implementing the highest security standards within its own systems, but it is also keen to impart knowledge and raise nationwide awareness and digital readiness to ensure the continuity of economic growth in a secure digital environment.

It is worth noting that NBK strongly believes in the importance of promoting financial literacy and spreading banking awareness among different segments of society, and it’s keen to be an active partner in all initiatives aimed at building a financially conscious and resilient society. This vision is reflected through comprehensive awareness campaigns, such as the "Let's Be Aware" campaign, which aims to raise public awareness of the dangers of cybercrime and financial fraud through the bank's digital channels and social media platforms. The bank is also keen to expand its impact through effective community partnerships, including organizing seminars and workshops in collaboration with educational institutions and government agencies, to simplify financial concepts and promote banking culture.

As part of its commitment to building specialized national capabilities, NBK also organizes advanced training courses for its employees in the areas of fraud and financial crimes prevention and shares these experiences with its partners in the public sector, such as the Ministry of Interior, which contributes to raising the efficiency of national professionals and enhancing digital readiness.

These initiatives underscore NBK’s commitment, as one of the largest financial institutions in the region, to supporting society and the national economy, as well as contributing to building a safe and sustainable financial environment that enhances the stability of the banking system in Kuwait.