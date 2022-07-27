Al-Salem: NBK always seeks to be closer to its customers and share with them all their occasions

We use all our capabilities to meet our customer’s needs and enrich their banking experience

Pursuing its goal to meet all customers’ needs and offer them the latest products and services that live up to their expectations, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced a new service that enables its customers to be provided with an NBK ATM designed specifically for events and occasions.

NBK Customers can avail this service by visiting the bank’s website and making an ATM booking. Once the request is registered through the website, the ATM Support Team will contact the customer to confirm the booking and make other arrangements. The bank will also send an e-mail back to confirm their requests.

The ATM booking request should be 3 days prior to the date that the ATM machine is to be deployed, and only for cash withdrawal, including the following denominations: “KD 5, KD 10, and KD 20.”

On this occasion, Maitham Al-Salem, Digital Transformations Channel Manager at Consumer Banking Group, National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK seeks to be always closer to its customers and to share with them all occasions through continuous communication with them to identify, cater to, and arrange for their needs, which helps provide them with a comprehensive banking experience that suits their various needs and lifestyles.”

“We are always pleased to celebrate all occasions with our customers, and we strive to make use of all the bank’s capabilities to meet their needs and continuously enrich their banking experience through our exceptional and innovative services,” he added.

National Bank of Kuwait boasts its success over the past years in maintaining the highest banking service levels. It continuously strives to provide its customers a more innovative banking experience that always goes in line with their growing and changing needs, which helped it maintain its leading regional position.

National Bank of Kuwait has the largest branch network covering all areas in Kuwait, as well as the largest ATM network serving local and international bank cardholders, in addition to CDMs, ITMs and ATMs designated for special needs customers.

