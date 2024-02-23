Al-Janah: We always strive to provide the best exclusive offers tailored to serve customers’ needs

Service excellence and top-notch customer experience are embedded in NBK’s culture

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always strives to enhance customer banking experience with valuable offers and rewards. In this context, has announced an exclusive discount of 20% on their purchases on X-cite, on the occasion of celebrating the national days.

According to the offer, NBK Visa cardholders will get a 20% discount at X-cite capped at KD 30 for one-time use per customer on National & Liberation days on 25 and 26 February.

The offer will be available on X-cite website and in-app only, with minimum spends of KD 20 made using the following eligible NBK Cards:

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-KPC Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK Avios Visa Signature Prepaid Card

Commenting on this offer, Bader Al-Janah, Head of Card Products, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said:, “Coinciding with national days celebrations, we are keen to be closer to customers and share with them their joy. To this end, we are providing valuable exclusive offers tailored to meet the needs of their different segments and ages, as we are tirelessly working to keep pace with their changing needs and live up to their evolving expectations.”

“NBK maintains solid relationships with leading institutions across different sectors, which we leverage to enhance customer banking experience by delivering top-notch offers, discounts and benefits for unmatched banking experience” he added.

“Service excellence and top-notch customer experience are embedded in NBK’s culture. We maintain close communication with customers to identify their needs and expectations, and work to fulfill these needs by delivering top-notch services and exclusive offers that even go beyond their expectations for a highly luxurious banking experience,” he noted.

“Partnering with National Bank of Kuwait to offer this exclusive discount on Xcite electronics products for the national holidays reflects our commitment to delivering outstanding value and service to our customers. Through this collaboration, we aim to enrich the celebration for our customers by enhancing their shopping experience with us.” Saleem Hammad, Senior General Manager – E-commerce, Alghanim Industries.

NBK Credit Cards offer the best payment method for the convenience and benefits they provide to customers, especially when using them in shopping including NBK Miles Program, NBK Rewards Program as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty and getting the chance to various draws.