This season, we have doubled the number of participating schools, reaching a total of 60.

The impressive success of Bankee has led many public and private schools to seek participation in the program.

Visits by our executive management to the schools have significantly highlighted the program's value and generated substantial engagement.

NBK collaborates with various state institutions to advance social development and foster growth and prosperity.

Bankee is the first program of its kind in Kuwait, designed to introduce students to fundamental economic concepts and practices.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has officially opened registration for the third season of the Bankee program. This initiative is designed to enhance financial inclusion among students, with the goal of achieving lasting improvements in financial literacy across the community.

In partnership with the Ministry of Education and the Anti-Corruption Authority "Nazaha," the Bankee program is NBK's pioneering initiative in Kuwait. This program is designed to familiarize students with fundamental economic concepts and practices, including earning, spending, saving, and financial obligations.

The program also seeks to instill essential values in students, such as honesty, integrity, personal development, responsibility, and cooperation. It aims to foster teamwork and raise a generation of Kuwaiti youth who appreciate the importance of financial stability and independence. By equipping them with the necessary financial skills and knowledge, the program contributes to the sustainable development and economic well-being of individuals and society.

Commenting on the launching of the third season of Bankee Program, Manal Al-Mattar, Head of Corporate Communications Group at NBK, said, "The program experienced exceptional success and strong engagement from schools, students, and parents last season. This enthusiasm led numerous public and private schools to sign up for the program this season, prompting us to increase the number of participating schools to 60."

The program also features a classroom economy, a system that models the school as a microeconomy mirroring real-world economic systems. Bankee has also launched a new platform and website in both Arabic and English This innovative and interactive approach utilizes a digital platform where students and teachers can conduct financial transactions using virtual currency called Bankoz. This setup enriches students' understanding of the value of work, money, and the importance of making informed financial decisions.

“The executive management team at NBK has underscored the program's significance through their school visits and oversight of its various phases over the past two seasons. These visits have been met with enthusiastic participation from parents, who have expressed great satisfaction with the noticeable improvements in their children’s behavior and financial literacy.” She added.

Al-Mattar emphasized that NBK is dedicated to leveraging its efforts and resources for effective collaboration with state institutions and civil society. The goal is to advance social development and enhance human resources, which are crucial for fostering growth and prosperity. The bank remains firmly committed to supporting the development of education through comprehensive support.

In its commitment to enhance the program's offerings,., the program now has a presence on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. This expansion is designed to ensure that all participants can easily access and benefit from the program's content, activities, and events throughout the year.

NBK firmly believes in the significance of private sector initiatives and their role in partnering with government entities to provide young people with essential knowledge and skills. These efforts are vital for the well-being and prosperity of both individuals and society.

NBK received the Bronze Award from Qorus in the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) category for Bankee Program. This accolade recognizes the bank’s commitment to integrating sustainability and ESG standards into its activities.