In a new milestone underscoring the strength of its brand and financial standing, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) ranked first among Kuwaiti banks in The Banker's 2025 list of Top 100 Arab Banks, while retaining its ninth place at the regional level.

In its annual ranking, the magazine evaluated banks based on several key criteria, such as total core capital, assets, profitability, asset quality, return on capital, and return on assets.

NBK topped the Kuwaiti rankings in Tier 1 capital, which stood at USD 13.46 billion by the end of 2024, reflecting a growth of 5%.

Backed by its solid financial position and strong performance, NBK secured the top ranking among banks in Kuwait in terms of asset size, according to The Banker’s list. The Bank’s total assets grew by 7.1%, year-on-year to KWD 40.3 billion (USD 130.9 billion) by the end of 2024 and the return on average assets reached 1.55%.

Moreover, NBK reported net profits of KWD 600.1 million (USD 1.9 billion) in 2024, up 7.0% year-on-year. Net operating income also grew by 7.2% year-on-year to KWD 1.3 billion (USD 4.1 billion). By the end of 2024, total shareholders' equity stood at KWD 3.9 billion (USD 12.7 billion), making an annual increase of 5.9%, while the capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 17.3%.

The Banker's rating reflects NBK's strong financial performance and exceptional resilience in an evolving economic environment. It also underscores the Bank's solid capital base, its ability to meet future challenges, and its role in supporting economic growth. The recognition also highlights the strength of NBK’s balance sheet and its regional leadership across key financial indicators.

The bank's recognition among the region’s best also echoes the strength and quality of its earnings, firmly grounded across all core business sectors, while underscoring its unique geographic footprint spanning four continents and 13 countries worldwide.

NBK upholds the highest credit ratings among major banks in the Middle East, unanimously affirmed by the three leading international credit rating agencies, Moody's, Fitch, and Standard & Poor's. These ratings are underpinned by the bank’s strong capitalization, prudent lending practices, and disciplined risk management framework, in addition to the depth and stability of its experienced leadership team.

Beyond financial results, NBK’s achievements stand out as a leading brand in the banking sector. According to the Brand Finance’s 2025 report, NBK was recognized as Kuwait’s strongest and most valuable banking brand, reflecting the deep trust it commands among customers and partners alike.

NBK’s success is rooted in a long-standing legacy of trust and responsibility towards all stakeholders. The Bank remains committed to driving innovation across its businesses to deliver sustainable value, with a clear focus on a more inclusive and sustainable financial future. This commitment is reflected in its pioneering initiatives in sustainable finance and environmental transparency, alongside its efforts to foster a thriving workforce and invest in the communities it serves.

Furthermore, NBK proudly upholds a distinguished record of prestigious international ratings, underscoring its unwavering commitment to achieving excellence and sustainable growth, reinforced by its many accomplishments across different fronts. The Banker's recognition further affirms the Bank’s pivotal role in shaping both the local and regional financial landscape.

The Banker, one of the world’s most prestigious financial publications and part of the renowned British newspaper Financial Times, founded in 1926, conducts annual surveys covering around 120 countries. These rankings spotlight the leading and most distinguished institutions in the global banking community.