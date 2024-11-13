A 6-month program in collaboration with 6 prestigious local and international institutions

Al-Ablani: Our employees journey begins with attracting high-caliber talent, continues with developing their skills, and culminates with qualifying them for leadership roles in the bank NBK offers exceptional opportunities for continuous career development in collaboration with leading local and international educational institutions NBK’s work environment is akin to international organizations, making it an employer of choice for fresh graduates



As part of its continuous endeavors to enhance the career development of its human resources and support them in building a successful career, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has launched a talent management training program titled “NBK Pioneers Program”, to develop and enhance the leadership skills of its employees and help them advance in their careers, which ensures high-quality human capital being the bank’s most valuable asset.

The new program announced in a ceremony held yesterday at NBK’s headquarters and will run for 6 months until May 15, 2025, specifically targets high potential and high performing employees, especially in customer-facing divisions including Domestic Branches Division, Direct Sales Division, Call Center, Business Banking. The material in this program is much varied and intense in order to cover all opportunities and dimensions that they will face in their careers including soft and technical skills, which will reflect positively on their performance and qualify them to play a greater role in the bank’s success and growth in the future.

NBK’s partners in delivering the NBK Pioneers program include a number of local and international training institutions including: Lifelong, CODED, Trusted Advizor, Mawaarid, Scotwork, and Euromoney.

This learning journey prioritizes experiential learning and ensures that Pioneers learn by experiencing rather than passively. Covering various themes throughout their journey which include several topics related to Impact Skills, Digital Transformation, Technical Skills, Leaderships Skills, Interpersonal Skills, and innovation.

The program also addresses key topics including, but not limited to Self-marketing, AI in Retail Banking, Mega Trends In Technology, Fraud Prevention, Advanced Selling Skills, Business Etiquette, Leading High Performing Teams, Generation Gap And The New Tech Savvy Customer- amongst many others.

Talent Development

Commenting on the launch of the NBK Pioneers Program, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM - Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “Launching this program comes in light of the growing needs and demands of skills and talents in the banking sector, and as part of NBK’s efforts to develop and upskill its high potential employees, and to qualify them to take on leadership roles in the future.”

“The journey of Group Human Resources with the development of NBK employees is a continuing process that begins with attracting high-caliber talent to join the bank, continues with enhancing their skills and developing their performance through various training programs and workshops, and culminates with qualifying them to take on leadership roles in the bank through specialized training programs,” he elaborated.

Unique work environment

“NBK stands out with a unique work environment, akin to international peers, raising the slogan “More Than a Workplace” by continuously providing employees with exceptional career development opportunities. This includes diverse training and development programs delivered in cooperation with leading local and international educational institutions to develop their professional as well as their personal skills,” he noted.

“This unique work environment makes NBK an employer of choice for fresh graduates and increases employees’ loyalty, reflecting the bank’s firm belief that the success of any organization is dependent on diverse and high-quality talent,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that investing in human capital is instrumental in NBK’s culture and strategy to achieve its goals. The bank also stands out among Kuwaiti banks and companies in terms of attracting national talent from fresh graduates and providing them with suitable job opportunities.