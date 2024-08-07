Underscoring its constant efforts to meet the needs of its youth customers and to provide the best services and offers that suit their various lifestyles, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced the launch of its enhanced Al Shabab Package and Student Allowance Campaign, which aims to provide exceptional benefits and exclusive offers to young Kuwaitis aged 13-24.

The NBK Al Shabab Package offers a wide range of benefits centralized on 5 categories: Entertainment, F&B, Electronics, Sports, and Lifestyle. The Package includes a buy-one-get-one free ticket at VOX cinemas, making movie nights more exciting and affordable. Al Shabab Customers can also avail a weekly discount of KD 3 on food orders through the Deliveroo App. In addition, customers can benefit from monthly significant discounts on selected items from Chips store, ensuring access to the latest gadgets and tech products as well. Furthermore, customers can receive a 20% discount on all Platinum GYM and Miss Platinum subscriptions, encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. To enhance shopping experiences for the customers, Al Shabab Package also provides a 10% instant discount and points collection at various outlets.

In addition to Al Shabab Package benefits, students who transfer their allowance to NBK will have the chance to enjoy further benefits. This includes a weekly cashback of up to KD 5 on fuel at OULA every Friday, and complimentary coffee and snacks from Pret-A-Manger on every Saturday.

Abdullah Al Najdi, Senior Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait stated, "The Al Shabab and Student Allowance Campaign is designed to cater to the diverse needs of our young customers. We aim to provide value through a range of benefits that support their entertainment, technological, lifestyle, and fitness needs. This campaign reinforces NBK's commitment to enriching the lives of the youth in Kuwait."

It is worth mentioning that NBK Consumer Banking Group always places the youth as a top priority in all the services, enhancements, cutting-edge payment solutions, as well as the prizes and exceptional offers they provide.

For more information about the NBK Al Shabab Package and to apply, visit nbk.com/sha or contact our customer service at [1801801].