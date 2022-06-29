A note of gratitude for a tremendous 4 decades long journey with the bank

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized an award ceremony to honour Mr. Nasser Al-Sayer, the former Chairman of the Board of Directors of NBK Group, Mr. Ghassan Al-Khaled, and Mr. Hamad Al-Sager, the former members of the Board of Directors, in recognition of their outstanding contributions and significant achievements in the Bank’s history, after a long banking career spanning over 40 years.

The ceremony held at NBK’s head office was attended by the current members of the Board of Directors as well as the Executive Management.

On this occasion, Mr. Isam Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice-Chairman and CEO praised the efforts of Mr. Al-Sayer, who presented a role model, uplifting and inspiring leadership and for his dedication and professionalism throughout his long-standing career with NBK. Following in the footsteps of NBK’s founders, Mr. Al-Sayer continued their journey, propelling NBK to continually reach higher levels. He played a major role in the bank’s success and was always at the forefront, leading the way in overcoming many historical crises, radiating strength and resilience. Al-Sager noted that Al-Sayer also laid the foundation for NBK’s success story, as it evolved into one of the leading, most profitable, and innovative banks in the region, in addition to his leading role in developing the banking industry, and his remarkable contributions in serving the local community.

Al-Sager also extended his gratitude and appreciation to the former members of the Board of Directors, who dedicated more than 4 decades of their lives to building the strong foundation of our reputable banking institution, positioning NBK to establish and maintain its prominent position as a leading bank.

“Al-Khaled and Al-Sager had a long and prosperous career with enormous achievements. They were key contributors to NBK’s success, as they effectively and professionally weathered many global crises throughout the Bank’s history .” he added.

Mr. Nasser Al-Sayer, the former Chairman of NBK Group Board of Directors, as well as the former Board members, Mr. Ghassan Al-Khaled, and Mr. Hamad Al-Sager extended their appreciation to the current Board of Directors for this kind gesture, wishing them success in maintaining the course of growth and excellence, as they carry the torch leading NBK’s future success.

A Fruitful Journey

The former Chairman and members of the Board of Directors exerted great efforts and presented major contributions throughout their professional journey with the Bank, spanning over 4 decades during which they strived to develop and grow NBK into a prominent leading bank, in the GCC and the global markets.

Al-Sayer has been a Board Member of NBK since 1980 and was appointed as the Board Vice- Chairman in 1993 and Chairman since August 2014. He also served as the Chairman of the Board Corporate Governance Committee.

A1-Sayer held a number of key public positions including the Chairman of the Board of Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) from 1999 to 2000, member of the Supreme Council for Planning & Development, and Deputy Director-General and board member of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) from 1994 to 2000.

Al-Sayer enjoys extensive professional experience in banking, investment, strategic planning and governance in both private and public sectors, and holds a BA in Economics from Oklahoma State University, USA.

Ghassan Al-Khaled has a rich background in Corporate Banking, Trade Finance, Credit and the Retail sector. He has been a Board Member of NBK since 1987 and Vice Chairman from August 2014 to 2022. He also chaired many key committees in NBK including Board Risk Committee and Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Al-Khaled served as the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director at ACICO Industries Company. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University, USA.

Hamad Al-Sager has extensive experience in the banking industry, particularly in Corporate Credit, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Ireland.

Al-Sager was a Board Member of NBK since 1975. He was also a member of Board Credit Committee and Board Corporate Governance Committee. In addition to his position on NBK’s Board, Al-Sager is a Board Member at Al-Kout Industrial Projects Co., Kuwait

