Al Ballam: We strive to keep pace with customers’ preferences for a richer and more luxurious banking experience

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to enhance customer banking experience by providing premium exclusive offers and rewards for a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience. In this context, the bank has announced the launch of “2024 Summer Olympics in Paris” Campaign, giving customers the opportunity to win exclusive packages to attend the 33rd Summer Olympics in Paris scheduled from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

The campaign will run from 1 April to 31 May 2024, and a draw will be conducted on 6 June to announce 9 winners who will attend the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Packages will include business class tickets along with a companion, as well as luxurious hotel accommodation, city experience, and tickets to attend the activities including the opening and closing ceremonies.

To qualify for the campaign, customers need to register using the registration page on nbk.com and spend a minimum of KD 250 per month using the eligible NBK Visa Credit/Prepaid Cards. Each KD 1 spent locally gives customers 1 chance, each KD 1 spent internationally gives customers 2 chances, and if the card is issued during the campaign period, this gives customers 10 chances in the draw.

Eligible cards:

NBK Visa Platinum Credit Card

NBK Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK Visa Infinite Privilege Credit Card

NBK-KPC Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Signature Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Infinite Credit Card

NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Platinum Prepaid Card

NBK Avios Visa Signature Prepaid Card

Commenting on this offer, Anwar Al Ballam Senior Products Manager, at Consumer Banking Group, at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We seek to be always closer to our customers by participating with them in all events and occasions and providing premium offers and exceptional campaigns to meet their expectations and needs, giving them a comprehensive and exceptional banking experience that suits all segments and ages.”

“The exclusive outstanding offers provided to our customers around the year reflect our endeavors to offer them an integrated banking experience integrated with our cutting-edge, innovative banking products, services and payment solutions,” he added.

“NBK Credit Cardholders get the chance to participate in the bank’s campaigns all year round, in addition to enjoying a unique lifestyle through the various benefits offered by these cards,” he emphasized.

“Our Olympics sponsorship enables Visa to co-create with our bank partners worldwide exclusive experiences for our cardholders. That’s exactly what this partnership with NBK is about - helping make Visa cardholders’ journey to 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris a memorable one. This promotion is also a great way to support the Kuwait government’s ambitions to extend the benefits of digital payments to more local consumers and businesses. We are delighted to partner with NBK on this exciting promotion and look forward to bringing more of these exciting promotions to Visa cardholders in Kuwait,” said Mohamed Reyad, Visa’s Head of Financial Institutions for Kuwait.

NBK Visa Credit Cards offer the best payment method for the convenience and benefits they provide to customers, especially when using them in shopping including NBK Rewards Program, NBK Miles Program, as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty.

Additionally, NBK Visa Credit Cards provide a unique lifestyle, and eligibility for exceptional campaigns throughout the year, which are always well-received and popular among customers.