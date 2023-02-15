Al-Kharafi: Our tremendous technological infrastructure and continuous development strengthen our edge as a leading provider of digital services

The new service enables customers to better manage liquidity and make more accurate decisions on their financial dealings

Al-Mutawaa: The new service enhances security by providing payments control tools

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to provide the best and most advanced banking services. In this context, NBK announces introducing the SWIFT g4C service for tracking incoming international payments, which enables customers to know the details of incoming transfers since origination from the sending bank outside Kuwait, through intermediary banks, until reaching NBK.

The new service enables beneficiaries to track international incoming payments for individuals, corporates, and SMEs, by inquiring about them and verify their details before they are deposited to their accounts.

The SWIFT g4C service for tracking incoming international payments will make cross-border payments quicker and easier as well as enhance their security and reduce related risks, in view of the early detection of useful information that helps in making business decisions in the event that an incoming international transfer is validated and details matched.

Customers can also utilize this service to communicate with the bank using the official channels or contacting the account officer for companies and SMEs and sending Transaction Reference to obtain all the details of their incoming payment quickly and easily.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Kharafi, General Manager, Head of Group Operations at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “At NBK, we always seek to provide the most advanced digital services to our customers, in line with our commitment to the continuous development of our digital agenda and our tremendous technological infrastructure gives us the edge and leadership in this regard.”

“The new service allows customers to better manage their liquidity, and helps them to make more accurate decisions regarding their financial transactions,” he noted.

“NBK always strives to be closer to its customers, so the support team will be available around the clock to assist customers in providing the required information and benefitting from this service by contacting the bank using the official channels or contacting the dedicated account officer for companies and SMEs,” Al-Kharafi added.

Commenting on launching the new service, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mutawaa, AGM- Group Operations at NBK said: “NBK puts meeting customers’ needs at the heart of its operations, investing its enormous digital capabilities to provide the best-in-class products and services with the aim of offering customers an exceptional banking experience that is on par with the latest and most advanced international levels.”

“The new service also enhances security by providing capabilities and tools to control payments, and to generate daily reports on the transactions,” he pointed out.

On his part, Mr. Onur Ozan, Head of Middle East, Turkey and Northern Africa at SWIFT said: “The SWIFT g4C service for tracking incoming international payments tracking will enhance liquidity forecasting and reconciliation for NBK’s customers, enabling them to see when a payment is on its way and when it will arrive. This opens up a realm of new opportunities for businesses to cut costs, manage risks and reduce friction.”

NBK is also the first bank to introduce the latest technologies in instant payments and transfers in Kuwait, including (SWIFT gpi) service for tracking payments on its digital channels: NBK Mobile Banking, NBK Online Banking and NBK Online Corporate Banking, enabling customers to check the status of their transfers online in quick and secure way.

-Ends-