The Executive Management of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) conducted a site visit to the new Kuwait Airport project, where they were provided with an in-depth briefing on the latest advancements in the implementation of its phases.

The visit was attended by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of NBK, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK, Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK-Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO, NBK-Kuwait, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, CEO - NBK Wealth, and Mr. Pradeep Handa, General Manager - Foreign Corporate, Oil and Trade Finance Group and Mr. Ezzat Hallal, General Manager & Chief Engineer, along with the management of the Turkish Company Limak Group, which is overseeing the project’s implementation.

The visit underscores NBK's commitment to supporting national projects that drive economic growth and development in Kuwait. During the tour of the project facilities, the bank's executive management received a detailed briefing from project officials on the various stages of implementation.

The new T2 terminal stands as an iconic project among global airport developments. It is a key national initiative aimed at modernizing and enhancing the country's infrastructure, improving Kuwait's connectivity with global destinations, and supporting the nation’s economic diversification efforts. This aligns with the vision of a New Kuwait 2035, seeking to transform the country into a regional and global financial and commercial hub that attracts investment.

NBK is an active partner in achieving achievements and successes in Kuwait by financing the country's mega infrastructure projects, including the new Kuwait Airport project, which will form the new transit gateway with a capacity of 25 million passengers annually and an area of 708,000 square meters.

The Bank maintains a strong and strategic partnership with both the Kuwaiti government and the private sector, actively contributing to the country’s development agenda. With an established history of supporting large-scale infrastructure projects that stimulate economic growth, it plays a central role in financing these initiatives. Additionally, the Bank offers expert advisory services and champions community engagement to empower projects that shape Kuwait’s future. This reinforces its leadership as the primary development bank and the preferred financial partner for institutions and major companies within the local market.