Al-Bahar:

NBK Egypt delivered solid profit growth, underpinned by resilient operating performance amid challenging conditions

The Bank continues to rank among the fastestgrowing financial institutions in Egypt, with a clearly defined and expanding presence in the local market

Our financial indicators underscore the strength of our trajectory and affirm that we remain well positioned to further reinforce our market share

Egypt remains a core strategic market contributing to the Group’s growth

El-Tayeb:

NBK – Egypt continues to deliver strong performance, with solid growth across all key financial indicators

The Bank remains focused on reinforcing its position in both the retail and corporate banking sectors

We are fasttracking digital transformation by expanding our digital services

Sustainable finance stands as a core strategic priority in line with our commitment to supporting environmentally responsible projects

National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) has reported net profits of EGP 4.1 billion (Equivalent to KWD 25.65 million) for the first six months of 2025, a significant increase from the EGP 3.2 billion (Equivalent to KWD 24.9 million) reported in the corresponding period of 2024, showcasing an impressive growth rate of 30%.

Net Operating Income stood at EGP 7.7 billion in 1H2025, recording a substantial increase of 28% from EGP 6.1 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024. In the meantime, Net Interest Income grew by 31%, reaching EGP 6.7 billion compared to EGP 5.2 billion in 1H2024. Meanwhile, Net Operating Income (excluding interests) increased to EGP 199 million in 1H2025, compared to EGP 147 million in 1H2024, up by 35%, while Cost to Net Operating Income grew by 1% in 1H2024 to 24% in 1H2025.

Total assets reached EGP 206 billion by the end of 1H2025, up by 5% compared to EGP 196 billion by the end of 2024. Furthermore, total loans and credit facilities expanded to EGP 115 billion in 1H2025, reflecting a growth rate of 10% compared to EGP 104 billion recorded at the end of 2024. Additionally, customer deposits increased to EGP 166 billion by the end of 1H2025, up from EGP 160 billion at the end of 2024, representing a growth rate of 4%.

The ratio of operating income to total net income increased to 87% as of 1H2025, compared to 85% in the corresponding period of 2024.

Moreover, the Return on Average Assets (ROAA) improved to 4% in 1H2025, while the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) stood at 35%.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kuwait, and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “The strong earnings growth achieved by NBK–Egypt in the first half of 2025 highlights the bank’s solid financial standing and the enduring strength of its business model, which continues to generate sustainable profitability despite prevailing operational challenges. This performance stands as a testament to the Group’s long-term strategic vision since its entry into the Egyptian market in 2007, reaffirming its confidence in the significant growth potential and strategic importance of one of the region’s largest and most dynamic banking landscapes.”

Al-Bahar affirmed that Egypt remains one of the Group’s most prominent strategic markets, playing a role in driving growth, and is consistently regarded as its second home market. As the largest Kuwaiti investment in Egypt, NBK has established a clear and growing footprint within the Egyptian banking sector. The Bank ranks among the fastest-growing institutions in the market, a position reinforced by its robust financial indicators, which underscore its solid trajectory toward further expansion and enhanced market share.Furthermore, Al-Bahar emphasized that the Group views the Egyptian market as a long-term strategic investment and remains committed to expanding its presence. She noted that NBK’s operations in Egypt continue to rank among the most profitable within the Group, consistently delivering high returns on equity and assets.

Al-Bahar explained that the easing of geopolitical tensions in the region would significantly support the Egyptian economy and unlock greater investment opportunities. She also noted that the country’s future outlook, continues to gain momentum from the ongoing reform efforts and the exceptional measures undertaken by the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “The Bank’s solid financial indicators in the first half of the year underscore its ability to sustain growth and deliver strong business results, despite the exceptional challenges facing the business environment on the local and global fronts due to ongoing political instability and its economic ramifications.”

El-Tayeb emphasized that NBK–Egypt’s growth remains well-balanced across all business lines, supported by efficiency and risk metrics aligned with both sustainable expansion and long-term resilience. He attributed this performance to the Bank’s prudent policies and sound business model, which enable it to meet customer needs with agility and confidence.

He added that the majority of NBK–Egypt’s income is generated from credit operations, primarily through the corporate banking segment, while the retail banking sector has also witnessed notable growth in recent years. The Bank’s credit portfolio spans a broad spectrum of clients, ranging from large corporations to medium and small enterprises, while its retail portfolio serves diverse customer segments. This breadth underscores the strength and diversification of NBK–Egypt’s income sources.

El-Tayeb emphasized the bank’s commitment to further strengthening its position in the retail banking sector by offering advanced services and products tailored to diverse customer segments, aiming to establish itself as a comprehensive bank that fulfills all their financial needs.

Furthermore, he also emphasized NBKE’s firm belief in the pivotal role of technology and digital channels in shaping the future of the banking sector. Recognizing their importance in strengthening competitive advantage, NBK–Egypt has made substantial investments to upgrade its core banking systems and significantly expand its suite of digital services. These efforts are aimed at delivering a seamless and distinctive banking experience, enabling customers to carry out their transactions anytime, anywhere. In parallel, the Bank is committed to encouraging broader adoption of electronic payment methods, in alignment with the strategic direction of the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt.

El-Tayeb emphasized that NBK–Egypt is committed to supporting the global shift toward sustainable finance and the transition to a green economy. The Bank actively backs environmentally responsible projects that promote sustainability and greater reliance on renewable energy sources. It also continues to explore viable solutions to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change and reduce carbon emissions. Finally, El-Tayeb noted that sustainable finance has become one of the most critical instruments for promoting and preserving long-term financial stability.

About the Bank:

NBK-Egypt has a vast network of 52 branches spread over premium locations in various Egyptian governorates and cities, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Delta, Red Sea, Port Said, Upper Egypt, and the industrial zones in 6th of October 10th of Ramadan cities. The Bank is also privileged to be among the elite banks within the Egyptian market that offer Islamic banking services in addition to its conventional products throughout its Islamic branches. Moreover, NBK-Egypt has a vast network of ATMs nationwide to service the Bank’s clients around the clock. Furthermore, the bank offers a wide range of digital and electronic services, providing its customers with a unique banking experience. These services enable customers to conveniently conduct their banking transactions anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need to visit the bank for every transaction.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was incorporated in 1952 as the first local bank and the first shareholding company in Kuwait and the Gulf region. NBK continues to enjoy collectively one of the highest ratings among all banks in the Middle East from the three international rating agencies Moody’s (A1), Standard and Poor’s (A), and Fitch Ratings (A+). The Bank’s ratings are supported by its strong financial indicators, asset quality, and high capitalization, in addition to its highly recognized and very stable management team, as well as strategic vision and stable funding base. NBK enjoys the most comprehensive banking presence with a local and international network with international presence in the world’s leading financial centers including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.