Al-Bahar:

In 2023, we achieved our highest historical profits driven by robust operational performance across our business segments.

NBK-Egypt stands as one of the fastest-growing banks, with a significant presence in the Egyptian market.

All financial indicators validate our trajectory towards expanding further and strengthening our market share.

We are committed to enhancing banking transactions and elevating their quality to meet increasing demand.

Recognizing the substantial growth potential, we view the Egyptian economy as one of the largest in the region.

Egypt holds a prominent position as a strategic market for the Group's business growth, ranking as the second domestic market.

El-Tayeb:

Once again, NBK-Egypt maintains its robust performance, achieving remarkable growth rates across all financial indicators.

We are committed to strengthening our presence, not only in the corporate sector but also in the retail banking segment.

NBK-Egypt is actively advancing its electronic services and embracing digital transformation initiatives., We are dynamically promoting the global shift towards sustainable financing and the transition to a green economy, supporting environmentally friendly projects.

Our focus on social responsibility remains steadfast, and we continue to expand our efforts in this area year after year.

National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) has announced net profits of EGP 4.021 billion (Equivalent to KWD 41.4 million) for the financial year 2023, a significant increase from the EGP 1.826 billion (Equivalent to KWD 30.7 million) reported in 2022, showcasing an impressive annual growth rate of 120.21%.

Net Operating Income stood at EGP 8.66 billion, recording a substantial increase of 87.04% from the EGP 4.63 billion recorded in 2022. In the meantime, Net Interest Income jumped by 82.51%, reaching EGP 6.99 billion compared to EGP 3.83 billion in 2022.

On the other hand, Net Operating Income (excluding interests) increased to EGP 1.67 billion in 2023, compared to EGP 0.8 billion in 2022, up by 108.75%, while Cost to Net Operating Income dropped from 37.14% in 2022 to 28.02% in 2023.

Total assets reached EGP 130.61 billion in 2023, up by 24.22% compared to the year-end balance of EGP 105.14 billion in 2022. Furthermore, the net balance of loans and credit facilities expanded to EGP 76.06 billion 2023, reflecting a growth rate of 38.42% compared to EGP 54.95 billion recorded at the end of 2022. Moreover, customer deposits continued to grow, rising by 25.42% to reach EGP 105.93 billion in 2023, compared to EGP 84.46 billion by the end of 2022.

The Return on Average Assets (ROAA) surged from 2% at the end of 2022 to 3.4% at the end of 2023, while the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) increased from 16.9% at the end of 2022 to 30.7% by the end of 2023.

Commenting on the financial results announced by NBK-Egypt, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, National Bank of Kuwait, and Chairman of NBK-Egypt, said: “In 2023, NBK- Egypt achieved its highest annual profits to date, accompanied by record growth rates. This success is credited to a strong operational performance, highlighting the resilience of our financial position and the flexibility of our business model, which allows for profit generation despite operational challenges.

“At NBK - Egypt, our objective is to enhance banking transactions and elevate their quality to meet growing market demand. We pursue this goal by focusing on the advancement of our digital services, leveraging the expertise and excellence of the Group in this domain. Additionally, we aim to expand our loan portfolio for SMEs, broaden the scope of our operations, and diversify them to encompass a wider geographical reach and cater to various customer segments,” Al-Bahar added.

Al-Bahar emphasized that Egypt stands as one of the key strategic markets for fostering the Group's business growth, consistently regarded as the second domestic market. Being the largest Kuwaiti investment in Egypt, the bank holds a significant presence in the Egyptian banking sector, evident in its rapid growth trajectory and strong financial performance. The Bank's positive momentum underscores its commitment to expanding further and strengthening its market position.

Al-Bahar also highlighted that the Group perceives the Egyptian market as a strategic long-term investment. Given that the Egyptian economy ranks among the largest in the region, it holds substantial growth potential once it regains momentum.

She further emphasized that Egypt represents a significant growth market, and that the Bank is committed to its continuous expansion. The operations in Egypt continue to be among the most profitable within the Group, boasting the highest rates of return on shareholders' equity and assets.

“As geopolitical tensions in the region subside, economic recovery efforts will receive a significant boost. By restoring confidence in the economy and currency, substantial opportunities will emerge. We maintain an optimistic outlook on future prospects, buoyed by the momentum generated from the Egyptian government and the Central Bank of Egypt's reform and exceptional measures,” Al-Bahar confirmed.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Managing Director of National Bank of Kuwait-Egypt, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, said: “The robust financial results and key indicators serve as the most compelling evidence, showcasing the Bank's capacity to maintain growth and attain favorable business outcomes throughout 2023, notwithstanding the unprecedented challenges faced both locally and globally. These challenges include the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Gaza war, import crises, and fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate against the Egyptian pound”.

El-Tayeb emphasized that NBK-Egypt maintains a well-balanced distribution of revenues across diverse business activities. This strategic approach is coupled with efficient operational rates and risk ratios, aligning with the dual objectives of achieving growth and ensuring business sustainability. Credit for this success is attributed to the Bank's prudent policies and a sound business model, demonstrating its capability to meet customer needs.

El-Tayeb further explained that the majority of NBK's income sources in Egypt are derived from credit operations in both the corporate sector and the rapidly expanding retail banking sector. The latter has notably increased in prominence, particularly in recent years, with a very diversified credit portfolio including a wide range of businesses across various sectors ranging from large scale corporations to SMEs. Meanwhile, the retail banking portfolio is also well diversified. This solid position reflects the Bank’s strength and the diversity of its revenue streams. He also highlighted that going forward, NBK-Egypt strives to further strengthen its position in retail banking by offering innovative services and products to its retail customers, in addition to continuing the horizontal growth plan by inaugurating new branches covering key locations throughout the Egyptian market.

Al-Tayeb also emphasized the Bank's firm belief in the pivotal role of technological advancements and electronic channels within the banking sector. Recognizing their significance in bolstering competitive advantages among banks, we, at NBK-Egypt have prioritized a robust expansion of our electronic banking services, making substantial investments in this area. Our ultimate goal is to provide customers with an exceptional banking experience, offering a unique facility that enables them to conduct the majority of their banking transactions conveniently, anywhere, anytime. Furthermore, we aim to encourage customers to utilize electronic means and channels for payments, aligning with the broader policy objectives of the state and the Central Bank of Egypt in this regard.

Furthermore, El-Tayeb highlighted NBK-Egypt's commitment to align its strategies with the global movement towards sustainable finance and the transition to a green economy. The Bank aims to actively support environmentally friendly projects that promote sustainability and the utilization of renewable energy sources to mitigate climate change, since sustainable financing has emerged as a fundamental mechanism and instrument for facilitating and maintaining enduring financial stability.

In terms of the bank's social responsibility, Al-Tayeb highlighted that since NBK Group entered the Egyptian market in 2007, NBK-Egypt has remained dedicated to serving the Egyptian community. This commitment is demonstrated through the support, donations, and contributions extended to numerous charitable organizations. Additionally, the Bank actively collaborates with reputable civil society institutions, establishing partnerships aimed at becoming the operational arm of the Bank's development initiatives.

About NBK:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. NBK achieved profits of USD 1.8 billion (KD 560.6 million) in 2023, while the Bank’s total assets reached USD 122.8 billion (KD 37.7 billion) by the end of 2023, and total shareholders’ equity reached USD 12.0 billion (KD 3.7 billion).

NBK is the largest conventional financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. The bank has consistently retained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, as affirmed by renowned global ratings agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch. Noteworthy is NBK's extensive network, encompassing branches, associates, and affiliates across key global financial hubs, including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore. Additionally, NBK maintains a robust regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

NBK Long-Term Rating

• Moody's Credit Rating: A1

• Fitch Ratings: A+

• Standard & Poor's Rating: A