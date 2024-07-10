Funds’ solid performance reflects the unwavering adherence of NBK – Egypt Financial Investments to the highest standards of excellence

Mokhtar: The significant increase in funds’ returns is the result of in-depth study of the Egyptian market, and diversification of equity portfolio across different sectors to maximize returns for investors

Cairo: NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company, the manager of NBK - Egypt Mutual Funds succeeded to achieve excellence for three of its managed funds, as they topped the ranking of mutual funds in Egypt by the end of 1H2024. Al-Mizan Fund topped the list of balanced funds, whereas Al-Hayah Fund topped the list of Islamic funds by the end of 1H2024, and Namaa Fund earned the second place in the list of equity funds.

Commenting on this, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb, NBK - Egypt Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, and Chairman of NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company said: “The top rankings achieved by our ‘Namaa’, ‘Al-Hayah’, and ‘Al-Mizan’ Funds among mutual funds in Egypt demonstrate their superior performance and the unwavering adherence of NBK – Egypt Financial Investments to the highest standards of excellence. The company currently manages four mutual funds in Egypt: Ishraq Liquidity Fund, Al-Mizan Balanced Fund, Namaa Equity Fund, and Al-Hayah Islamic Fund, in addition to managing the portfolios of individuals, companies, and insurance companies in fixed income instruments and equity.”

On his part, Dr. Ahmed Mokhtar, Vice Chairman, Managing Director of NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company said: “The significant increase in funds’ returns is the result of extensive, in-depth study of the Egyptian market, seizing available investment opportunities, and diversification of the equity portfolio across different sectors to maximize returns for investors.”

“Namaa Fund aims to maximize capital gains through diversifying its investments in the stocks listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, and Al-Hayah Fund aims to maximize capital gains through diversifying its investments in the Sharia-compliant stocks listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, whereas Al-Mizan Fund seeks capital appreciation through investing in equities as well as fixed and variable income debt instruments,” he explained.

“These three funds offer the convenience of weekly subscription and redemption through NBK – Egypt branches spanning key governorates and cities in Egypt, without subscription or redemption fees,” he noted.

“The company also manages a fourth fund, ‘Ishraq’, which is a low-risk fund that provides daily cash flow by calculating a cumulative daily return on the invested funds. The Fund allows daily subscription and redemption in its investment documents, providing a cash management tool by offering high daily cumulative return on investments with no restrictions on daily deposits or withdrawals, and no subscription or redemption fees until 2 PM,” he added.

About NBK- Egypt

It is worth mentioning that NBK-Egypt has a network of 53 branches with strategic locations across the different governorates and cities of Egypt including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Delta, Sinai, Red Sea, Upper Egypt, and the industrial areas in the 6th of October and the 10th of Ramadan Cities. The bank is also privileged to be among the banks providing Islamic banking products, in addition to conventional products, through its dedicated Islamic banking branches. The bank also has a large network of ATMs across key locations of the country to service the bank’s customers around the clock, which is complemented by various digital and electronic service, offering customers an unmatched banking experience.

About NBK

NBK was founded in 1952 as the first home-grown bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Gulf Region, and is one of the leading and largest Arab banks. NBK has been consistently awarded one of the highest credit ratings of all banks in the region from Moody's (A1), Standard & Poor's (A), and Fitch (A+), underscoring its strong financial ratios, high asset quality, strong capitalization, the management’s expertise, in addition to its clear strategic vision, and stable funding base. It also has the widest local and international banking presence, with branches and subsidiaries in New York, Shanghai, Geneva, London, Paris, and Singapore, as well as its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

About NBK Egypt Financial Investments Company

NBK Egypt Financial Investments is a company owned by National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt