Al-Nusif: We are keen to provide our customers with exclusive rewards as we approach Eid Al-Fitr travel season

NBK always seeks to design offers according to customers’ expectations, which makes us always closer to them on all occasions

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to reward its customers with exclusive offers that meet their needs and expectations. In this context, and within its strategic partnership with Kuwait Airways, the bank is offering its customers guaranteed double Welcome Oasis Miles when applying for NBK-Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Platinum Prepaid Card.

Eligible cardholders will instantly get 1,000 Oasis Miles upon card activation and additional 3,000 Oasis Miles when spending KD 500 within the first 90 days of card issuance date.

In addition, NBK is currently offering 10% discount on airline tickets from Kuwait airways when purchased using NBK - Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Credit/Prepaid Cards.

Commenting on this offer, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, Deputy GM - Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are keen to provide our customers with exclusive offers and exceptional rewards all year round in a way that suits their needs on various occasions. Therefore, we provide this unique offer as we approach the travel season during Eid Al-Fitr holidays.”

“NBK always seeks to design offers according to customers’ needs and expectations from the bank, which makes us always closer to our customers on all occasions,” he noted.

“We maintain solid relationships with key leading institutions across many sectors, which we seek to leverage to offer our customers the best exclusive offers and benefits and innovative services in line with their needs and expectations,” he added.

On his part, Mr. Meshal Al-Mutairi, Director, Commercially Important Persons at Kuwait Airways, said: “Our partnership with NBK is one of the key strategic partnerships whose main goal is to provide ultimate luxury for Oasis Club credit/prepaid cardholders, which are exclusive for Kuwait Airways customers, whether during travel or stay.”

“We are also pleased to develop all types of digital services offered through our website, as well as ground and onboard services to provide added-value services for customers. We also boast a Call Center attending to customers’ queries and requests 24/7 on 171, through which the earned Oasis Miles can be used to book air tickets and hotel, as Kuwait Airways always aspires to the best,” he added.

NBK Credit and Prepaid Cards are the best payment method for the various benefits they offer, including NBK - Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Cards, which offer limitless services and rewards for travel lovers.

NBK - Kuwait Airways (Oasis Club) Visa Credit / Prepaid Cards offer customers an array of benefits including earning Oasis Club Miles when using the card, redeeming earned miles for tickets with Kuwait Airways, upgrading to Business or First Class, seat selection, as well as extra baggage.

The cards also allow customers to enjoy more privileges that make travelling a lot more comfortable and luxurious, such as access to major airport lounges, travel insurance and special assistance at airports, as well as earning points with NBK Rewards Program, which can be redeemed at 900+ participating outlets.