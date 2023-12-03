​​Darweesh: At NBK, we regard investing in the human capital as investment into our future We are keen to provide our employees with the required training for an advancing and thriving career



National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) celebrated the graduation of the 10th cohort of trainees in the “Moody’s Credit Curriculum – Foundation Level” program, organized in partnership with Moody’s to develop the skills of its employees.

This aligns with NBK’s strategy to increase the efficiency of its employees by delivering top-notch training and development opportunities to build a dynamic and agile workforce that drives its long-term ambitions and promotes sustainable human resources.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO of NBK – Kuwait, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO of Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK, Mr. Zaid Isam Al-Sager, Deputy Head of International Banking Group Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – head of Group Human Resources, Mr. Ahmed Bourisly, GM – Domestic Corporate Banking Group and Mr. Pradeep Handa General Manager, Foreign Corporate Oil and Trade Finance Group.

The program’s content was completely revamped by Group Human Resources’ learning and Development Department to keep pace with the latest changing business needs and trends. The duration was increased from 2 to 5 months, including around 1 month in the training halls, and 23 hours of e-learning courses, in addition to integrating workshops on the practical application of skills across the program to expand trainees’ knowledge and skills.

The program that ran for 5 months received 21 trainees from various groups including Domestic Corporate Banking Group, Consumer Banking Group, Risk Management, Foreign Corporate Group and International Banking Group.

The program’s revamping included adopting the Blended Learning approach combining E-learning modules and training modules focusing on accounting for bankers, business risk analysis, financial risk analysis, cash flow statement analysis, communication skills, effective visual presentation, emotional intelligence as well as behavioral skills, structural risk analysis, credit structuring, documentation and excellence in relationship management.

Commenting on this, Ahmad Darweesh Head of Learning and Development at Group Human Resources said: “The revamped “Moody’s Credit Curriculum – Foundation Level” program is the best way to prepare our employees for a successful future. As the banking industry continues to evolve, it has become more important than ever to invest in our employees. We are committed to providing our employees with the required training and development programs for a thriving career, in line with our belief that investing in our employees is an investment into our future.”

“By investing in the training and development system, banks can ensure that their employees have the skills and knowledge required to face the challenges of the future,” he added.

“All programs and courses delivered to employees are designed within an integrated training plan developed according to methodological and scientific standards to meet the needs of all relevant departments, in cooperation with the best banking experts and the most renowned international training agencies,” he noted.

The training partnership with Moody’s, which has been ongoing for 7 years now, yielding 300 graduates, translates NBK’s endeavors to build a professional career for its employees by providing them with training programs delivered in partnership with leading universities and international institutions. This aims to build banking leaders and provide them with the required experience, in addition to training them to face different challenges in the banking business.

Moody’s is one of the best and oldest financial corporations specializing in economic research, financial analysis and evaluation of private and government institutions in terms of strength, financial position and creditworthiness.