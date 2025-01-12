Al-Ablani:

Aligned with its corporate culture and strategy of valuing employee contributions and fostering a positive work environment, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) honored its Most Valued Team Players (MVP) and Most Collaborative Team (MCT) for 2024. The recognition spanned Kuwait, international branches, and for the first time NBK Wealth, celebrating their outstanding achievements and dedication throughout the year.

The Bank's executive management presented the “MVP” and “MCT” awards for 2024 to the winners, aiming to inspire continued dedication and exceptional performance to uphold the bank's leadership locally and regionally. A total of 79 employees and 32 teams from various departments locally have been awarded for their outstanding contributions, along with NBK Wealth.

NBK’s International Branches have also taken part in this initiative, nominating MVPs and MCTs in their respective locations.

This group-wide recognition program is based on peer-to-peer voting. Winners were considered by their peers in the same group for their teamwork spirit, engagement, communication, effectiveness, transparency, contribution to the team and division, and overall positive impact on the group.

The executive management commended the dedication, commitment, and efforts of the bank's employees, emphasizing the collaborative spirit that consistently drives the bank's success. This collaborative spirit empowers NBK to provide banking services that meet international quality standards.

This recognition underscores the bank's commitment to its human resources, reaffirming its dedication to providing comprehensive support that enhances employee performance and contributes to elevating the quality of services and products NBK delivers to its customers.

On this occasion, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, General Manager - Head of Human Resources Group, stated: “We are committed to celebrating our outstanding employees every year, recognizing the crucial role they play in NBK's ongoing achievements at local, regional, and international levels. We continuously strive to motivate and appreciate their efforts and contributions, as this forms an integral part of NBK's thriving work environment and culture of sustainable performance.”

“This recognition is a cornerstone of our corporate culture, reflecting the bank's commitment to appreciating the efforts of its talented workforce. It boosts employee morale, encourages the generation of new and innovative ideas, and reinforces their sense of being a vital part of the organization’s success. This, in turn, deepens their loyalty and connection to the bank, while further bolstering NBK’s standing as the leading work environment in Kuwait’s private sector,” he added.

“Our employees are our greatest asset, which is why we continually invest in human capital and work to enhance the capabilities of our workforce at all levels within the group. We achieve this by designing and implementing training initiatives, workshops, and educational programs aimed at boosting their skills and competencies. We proactively analyze our training needs, aligning them with future business transformations, and focus on refining and enhancing our employees' abilities to ensure they are equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of our industry,” Al- Ablani emphasized.

He highlighted that NBK provides a unique work environment that promotes continuous professional development, utilizing all available resources to facilitate employee growth. The bank is committed to fostering creativity, motivating employees to strive for excellence, and creating opportunities for career progression and future leadership roles.

Al-Ablani explained that teamwork is the key driver behind the bank's success, as it facilitates the exchange of ideas and experiences among employees, leading to diverse perspectives that contribute to making more informed and well-rounded decisions. He emphasized that NBK will continue its initiatives aimed at energizing its workforce, firmly believing that the bank's sustained excellence relies on having qualified human resources with high professional competence.

The MVP awards stand out as a unique initiative, where employees have the opportunity to nominate colleagues within their own departments or teams whom they deem the most valuable. These outstanding individuals are subsequently honored and rewarded by NBK's senior management, with their efforts celebrated through special ceremonies held for each of the bank's divisions.

Voting is conducted through a digital poll, allowing each employee to cast their vote for colleagues they consider deserving of the MVP award. Award recipients are presented with a certificate from senior management during a ceremony organized by the bank, with executive management in attendance.