Al-Othman: A significant step forward in NBK’s digital transformation journey

Cakar: This collaboration with NBK pushes digital finance boundaries

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced it will be the first bank in the GCC and Middle East to launch the new Tap-to-Add Card with PIN feature on Apple Pay, enabling customers to instantly add their NBK Mastercard cards to Apple Wallet by simply tapping their physical card on their iPhone and entering their PIN. The feature is now available with iOS 26.

This launch marks another milestone in NBK’s digital transformation journey and reflects the Bank’s commitment to offering customers faster, simpler, and more secure digital banking experiences. By eliminating the need for manual data entry, Tap-to-Add Card with PIN makes onboarding seamless and reinforces NBK’s strategy of delivering innovative, customer-first solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer, Consumer and Digital Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “This achievement marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey. With Apple introducing this digital advancement first through NBK in the GCC and the Middle East. This step reinforces our position as a regional pioneer in delivering secure and streamlined digital banking experiences”.

Echoing this vision, Erdem Cakar, Country Manager, Qatar & Kuwait at Mastercard, said: “This collaboration with NBK pushes digital finance boundaries, demonstrating our commitment to intelligent, seamless payment experiences. With Apple’s technology, Mastercard’s network, and NBK’s forward-looking approach, we enhance seamless and secure payments for Kuwaitis.”

Aligned with its strategic digital agenda, NBK invests in next-generation technologies to strengthen its leadership in payments, security, and customer experience. This launch complements its vision to accelerate the shift toward a cashless society, foster financial inclusion, and position Kuwait as a regional innovation hub. By embedding advanced digital capabilities in everyday banking, NBK aims to create long-term value for customers, shareholders, and the economy.