NBK is committed to promoting sustainable development by incorporating sustainable practices in the construction field.

This partnership reflects a joint vision that strives to build a sustainable future for Kuwait.

In an unprecedented step towards enhancing its sustainable efforts and responsible environmental practices, National Bank of Kuwait signed an agreement with the Kuwait Green Building Council (KGBC) by the which it has become a Platinum member and the first bank in Kuwait to join the council.

NBK is the only bank to have obtained the LEED Gold Certification for its headquarters, mirroring its dedication to adopting the highest sustainability standards in the design and construction of its facilities.

This agreement aims to enhance collaborations between NBK and KGBC to shape a sustainable future for Kuwait. The agreement will involve the bank's active participation in the council's programs, campaigns, initiatives, and the sharing of its expertise in this field.

Under this agreement, NBK can benefit from a variety of programs, including specialized training, workshops, and seminars that have been tailored to enhance the knowledge of KGBC members in green buildings and sustainable construction practices, keep them updated with the field latest development, and provide them with technical consultations that help them understand and apply green standards and practices.

Moreover, council members can attend all NBK’s activities, including conferences, seminars, and panel discussions, which presents a remarkable opportunity for field enthusiasts to communicate and exchange ideas.

In this light, NBK is organizing an exclusive tour for approximately 30 visitors from KGBC at its LEED Gold certified headquarters to explore the features of the building’s sustainable design and energy-saving operations in addition to its environmental responsibility as per world green building standards.

NBK constantly supports sustainable development and promotes green practices in the construction field aimed at conserving natural resources, as it firmly believes that green buildings play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable and safe future for Kuwait.

As a responsible and sustainable financial institution, NBK strives to make positive impact that reflects its continuous efforts during the past years in promoting all sustainable practices and supporting Kuwait’s low-carbon emissions agenda.

Additionally, NBK continues to work hand in hand with its strategic partners to develop and execute sustainable projects that aim to make real and tangible changes, as well as participate in several purposeful initiatives to raise awareness about the significance of green buildings.

The Kuwait Green Building Council was established as a non-profit, non-governmental entity in 2017. As a membership-based organization, KGBC aims to encourage and promote sustainable development in Kuwait, and it’s a member of a global network of more than 75 green building councils operating under the umbrella of the World Green Building Council.

It is worth noting that NBK has always been the first to take the initiative and support all green projects aimed at enhancing sustainability efforts. It has also made significant strides in the field of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG), making sustainability a fundamental pillar in all its business operations and corporate culture, which enhances the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon economy in line with Kuwait's strategic agenda.​​​​​