Al-Othman: We always strive to provide a banking experience integrating top-notch products, services, benefits with exclusive rewards

Announcing the first winner of Al Jawhara Junior Grand Prize draw worth KD 10,000

Amidst festive atmospheres and remarkable audience, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) held a special event l Friday at the 360 Mall, which extended for more than 3 hours and featured a variety of highly engaging activities, marking the announcement of the first draws of Al Jawhara and Al Jawhara Junior grand prizes for 2024.

The event was attended by a number of NBK executive leaders and officials where the draw, which was conducted in the presence and oversight of a representative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as a representative of Deloitte, revealed Al Jawhara Account holder Abdullatif Saad Abdullatif Al Dosary as the lucky winner of the KD 1 million prize, making him the first millionaire in Al Jawhara Account for this year. In addition, Al Jawhara Junior Account holder Fatima Mohammed Abdulwahab Al Zalzalah was announced as the winner of the grand prize worth KD 10,000. The grand prize draws for both Al Jawhara and Al Jawhara Junior Accounts is conducted 3 times a year.

The event of announcing the winners featured many engaging entertainment activities and games for children and adults, in addition to the Gergasha comedy show for children. It also included a number of competitions and draws on valuable prizes for the audience , including complimentary one night stay at the Waldorf with spa & restaurant vouchers, in addition to McLaren driving experience for a full weekend, and a free yacht trip for 6 hours to enjoy wonderful moments with friends and family.

The event also hosted many booths showcasing NBK’s premium offerings for Private and Privilege Banking Customers.

Savings culture and financial inclusion

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO-Consumer and Digital Banking at National Bank of Kuwait said, “Today, we are pleased to celebrate the announcement of the first millionaire in Al Jawhara grand prize draws for this year, as well as the winner of Al Jawhara Junior grand prize. These prizes come within our customer rewarding strategy, while Al Jawhara Account serves as a key tool for promoting a culture of savings and financial inclusion.”

“NBK always seeks to deliver a top-notch banking experience for its customers, integrating the best products and services with a package of exclusive, unmatched benefits and rewards. To this end, the bank has increased the total amount of the Al Jawhara Account prizes to KD 5 million starting this year,” he added.

“Seeking to elevate the benefits and rewards provided to Al Jawhara Account holders, NBK always strives to introduced valuable offerings including Al Jawhara Junior Draws for Al Jawhara Account holders below the age of 21 with 7 winners of monthly draws (KD 1,000 for 3 winners and KD 500 for 4 winners) in addition to 1 winner of KD 10,000 prize with each grand prize draw,” he mentioned.

“Furthermore, NBK provides the new exclusive Al Jawhara Saver Account, offering customers a bonus interest rate up to 1.5% for the first year, in addition to the chance to enter the monthly and grand draws if savings reach KD 5,000 and above. The bank is also offering customers who have been banking with it for more than 2 years double chances in case they were not eligible to earn the existing double chances,” he explained.

NBK has already increased Al Jawhara prizes by more than the double in early 2023, making it the biggest in Kuwait, with KD 20,000 prize weekly, KD 125,000 monthly, and grand prizes worth KD 1,000,000 each, three times a year.