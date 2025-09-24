Dubai — The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) is proud to announce that its Dubai Head Office has been awarded the esteemed LEED Gold Certification under the LEED v4.1 O+M: Existing Buildings standard, the world’s leading benchmark for sustainability in the built environment.

This recognition underscores NBF’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, operational excellence, and sustainable business practices. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification is a significant milestone, reflecting the bank’s dedication to creating a healthier, more efficient, and environmentally responsible workplace.

NBF’s Dubai Head Office achieved Gold status with a total of 70 points.

The LEED certification scheme is the world’s most widely used green building rating system, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council. LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, and cost-saving green buildings by evaluating projects across key areas such as energy and water efficiency, indoor environmental quality, sustainable site development, materials selection, and innovation. Buildings are awarded points based on their performance in these categories, with certification levels ranging from Certified, Silver, and Gold to Platinum.

NBF’s achievement of LEED Gold Certification is a testament to its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impact, enhance resource efficiency, and provide a healthy environment for employees and visitors. This milestone aligns with the bank’s broader sustainability strategy and its vision to lead by example in the UAE’s financial sector.

