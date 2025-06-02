Saudi-based Nayla Finance has announced that its micro-financing solutions platform has received Sharia certification from the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), a leading Sharia advisory firm licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain. This marks a key milestone in Nayla’s mission to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Kingdom by offering ethical and Sharia-compliant financial services.

Saudi Arabia’s SME sector plays a pivotal role in economic growth, contributing approximately 30% to GDP and targeted to reach 35% under Vision 2030. Yet, many small businesses still face financing barriers. “Access to financing continues to be a major challenge for SMEs,” said Khalid Naili, Co-founder and Chief Risk Officer at Nayla Finance. “Our platform was designed to bridge this gap by offering simple, fast, and Sharia-compliant micro-financing options to help small businesses grow. Receiving SRB’s Sharia certification reaffirms our commitment to enabling inclusive and ethical financial solutions.”

Speaking on the need for Sharia assurance, Mr. Naili added: “In a region where Islamic finance is deeply rooted, ensuring our services meet Sharia principles was non-negotiable. We selected Shariyah Review Bureau for their proven track record in guiding firms across financial sectors in aligning their products with Sharia standards. Their team’s insights and structured review process have helped us build a strong compliance foundation.”

Shariyah Review Bureau is one of the leading providers of Sharia advisory and audit services in the region. With over 20 years of experience and clients spanning 20+ countries, SRB supports financial institutions, investment firms, and fintech platforms in managing Sharia compliance. The firm is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain and has a global network of 40 scholars across 19 countries. In Saudi Arabia alone, SRB oversees the Sharia compliance of nearly 30% of cooperative insurance firms listed on Tadawul.

“We’re pleased to be supporting Nayla Finance as they serve a critical segment of the Saudi economy,” said Yasser S. Dahlawi, Founder and CEO of SRB. “The rise of fintechs and micro-financing platforms focused on SMEs reflects the region’s growing need for Sharia-compliant, accessible finance. At SRB, we are committed to ensuring such platforms adhere to rigorous Sharia principles while scaling ethical financing in the market.”

For more information on Nayla Finance, you can address khalid@naylafinance.com.

For all Shari’a Advisory related queries, you can contact hashim@shariyah.com