ubai, UAE - Natuzzi Italia, the esteemed Italian furniture brand renowned for its luxurious craftsmanship and timeless designs, is proud to announce its recent sponsorship of two extraordinary events in celebration of the Italian National Day. The events were held at the prestigious Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on June 2nd and the iconic Ritz Carlton, JBR in Dubai on June 6th.

The Italian National Day, also known as Festa della Repubblica, holds great significance as it commemorates the birth of the Italian Republic. To honor this momentous occasion, Natuzzi Italia seized the opportunity to showcase its commitment to Italian heritage, design excellence, and the beauty of Italian craftsmanship.

The event at Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on June 2nd transported guests to the heart of Italy with its elegant ambiance and sophisticated décor. Natuzzi Italia's immaculate furniture pieces adorned the venue, creating a lavish and inviting atmosphere. Esteemed guests, including prominent figures from the worlds of design, art, and business, were treated to an unforgettable experience that exemplified the Italian spirit and creativity.

Continuing the momentum, the event held at Ritz Carlton, JBR, Dubai on June 6th exuded glamour and sophistication. The breathtaking setting and meticulous attention to detail were complemented by Natuzzi Italia's iconic furniture collections. Guests were enthralled by the harmonious blend of contemporary design and Italian craftsmanship, creating an immersive experience that truly celebrated Italian excellence.

"Natuzzi Italia is delighted to have sponsored these exceptional events in honor of the Italian National Day," said Gayatri Dongre, Sr.General Manager at Western Furniture and Natuzzi Italia. "As a brand deeply rooted in Italian culture and heritage, we are passionate about promoting the best of Italian design and craftsmanship worldwide. It was a privilege to share our passion for Italian excellence with distinguished guests and showcase our exquisite furniture collections in such prestigious venues."

The events not only served as a platform to showcase Natuzzi Italia's exquisite furniture, but also as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with esteemed partners, industry professionals, and discerning clientele. Through these partnerships, Natuzzi Italia continues to expand its global presence and solidify its position as a leader in the luxury furniture market.

About NATUZZI S.P.A.

Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, the Natuzzi Group designs, manufactures, and sells an extensive collection of sofas, armchairs, furniture, and home furnishing accessories. The Natuzzi Group is the largest Italian furniture company and the only global player in the sector, with 7 production plants, 12 sales offices, and over 1,200 points of sale across the world. Ethics and social responsibility, innovation, industrial know-how, and the integrated management of the entire value chain are the strengths that have made the Natuzzi Group the market leader. Natuzzi S.p.A. has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. The Group is certified with ISO 9001 and 14001. www.natuzzi.com

