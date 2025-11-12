DUBAI – Expo City Dubai has announced the launch of Expo Valley Views, the latest residential community in the city’s growing real estate portfolio. Located within the wider Expo Valley district, the new apartment development will offer high-quality, sustainable living spaces and form part of the city’s established master plan.

Expo Valley Views offers a range of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments throughout eight, low-rise buildings of varying peaks, creating a terraced skyline to invoke a sense of mountain landscapes. The community features water elements, landscaped green spaces and wellness areas, reflecting Expo City Dubai’s commitment to wellbeing.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “Expo Valley Views illustrates our vision to build communities that prioritise people and the environment to create an urban neighbourhood that is deeply rooted in its surroundings while also shaped around comfort, connectivity and nature.

“The launch of this exciting project comes amid robust demand for our many other residential developments and reflects an exceptionally confident outlook for future growth, with Expo City Dubai – a hub on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan – playing a central role in the area’s increasing popularity, fuelled by the expansion of Dubai Exhibition Centre and Al Maktoum International airport.”

Promoting balance and social integration, the community will be a walkable and shaded neighbourhood with a range of amenities for residents, including horse trails, multiple pools, yoga decks, fitness studios, children’s play areas and community cafés.

Expo Valley Views integrates environmental sustainability and social responsibility by incorporating native plant species, smart irrigation and water reuse systems and responsibly sourced materials. The initiative aligns with Expo City’s broader sustainability strategy and decarbonisation roadmap, as well as Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, Centennial 2071 Plan and National Investment Strategy 2031.

Situated just minutes from Al Wasl Plaza, Terra and Expo City’s growing cultural and business hubs, Expo Valley Views offers an ideal balance of tranquillity and connectivity within one of Dubai’s most forward-thinking urban destinations – the UAE’s first Green Innovation District and one of five centres on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. The city’s proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, which will be the world’s largest aviation hub, and to the expanding Dubai Exhibition Centre, further strengthens its strategic position and offers long-term potential for both residents and investors.

The launch builds on the success of Expo Valley villas and Mangrove, Sky, Sidr and Al Waha Residences, and forms part of Expo City Dubai’s wider residential expansion that will eventually welcome 35,000 residents.

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

