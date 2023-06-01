Muscat, Sultanate of Oman — Oman’s National University of Science and Technology (NU) will be among the first institutions in the GCC to adopt an integrated, end-to-end higher education solution from global technology company SAP, with Omantel and Yash Technologies Middle East as the implementation partners.

The solution will enable faculty members and students to manage everything from curricula, schedules and attendance to grades and grants through an easy-to-use portal, while also optimizing the university’s business processes – including finance, HR and procurement – for its leadership.

In embarking on a digital transformation strategy, NU was seeking a flexible solution that could cover enterprise resource planning (ERP) functions as well as meet the needs of students and faculty across five campuses. Formed in 2018 with the merger of three well-established institutions, the university now has five colleges – Engineering; Medicine and Health Sciences; Pharmacy; International Maritime; and Advanced Technology – as well as the School of Foundation Studies. Its enrollment of around 5,000 includes foreign students from more than 30 nations. It also has international affiliations and research collaborations in 28 countries, including the UK and USA, adding to the complexity of its technology needs.

The student information component of the solution is SAP’s Student Lifecycle Management, which has been implemented at more than 125 educational institutions worldwide. Students self-manage their degree requirements from registration through to graduation on an online portal or mobile app. The system ensures transparency; is flexible to allow for changes in academic structure and processes; and is compatible across different curriculum-execution systems at affiliated global universities.

Dr. Ali Saud Al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of NU said, “Our vision is to be an internationally recognized university renowned for excellence in education and research, and driven by social values. As such, we aim to attract and retain the highest caliber of faculty and students, and to ensure that we deliver excellence not only in our education and research standards, but across the entire academic experience. SAP Student Lifecycle Management is a user-friendly, robust and flexible software solution, able to accommodate the university’s growth and adapt to new requirements when needed. Integrated with ERP and human capital solutions from SAP, we have a complete and complementary package to ensure that we can meet the needs of all stakeholders, students and staff members.”

The university opted for on-premises deployment of S/4HANA to prioritize control and customization of the solution. This ERP system will streamline the university’s business processes and will provide key measurements, analytics and full visibility over all operations to support decision-making, transparency and compliance. It also supports standardization and automation of processes across departments to improve quality of the academic experience and reduce administrative efforts for academic staff.

Talal Said Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel said: "We are proud to partner with the National University of Science and Technology in this transformative initiative. As the implementation partner, alongside Yash Technologies, Omantel is committed to leveraging our technological expertise and local know-how to ensure the seamless integration of SAP's comprehensive higher education solutions. This project aligns with our mission to empower institutions with innovative digital solutions, enhancing their operational efficiency and enriching the educational experience for students and faculty alike. We believe that the integration of these advanced systems will not only streamline NUST's operations but also set a benchmark for digital transformation in the educational sector across the GCC."

Alaa Jaber, Managing Director, SAP Qatar, Oman and Fast-Growing Markets, said of the project, “The implementation by NU of this cohesive solution will ensure all aspects of the university’s operations, including front-end and back-end, are fully integrated on one platform. NU will also benefit from improved accessibility for students and a focus on their preferences as well as easier and more extensive interaction between students and faculty. Moreover, the university can harness the talent management capabilities of SuccessFactors to develop and retain strong faculty members. Finally, there will be automated processes and seamless tracking of the university’s financial aspects such as course fees and payments, and real-time analytics on student trends across campuses. In addition, S/4HANA will streamline business processes, create efficiencies and reduce total cost of ownership.”

Commenting on his company’s role in the project, James Griffin, Managing Director of Yash Technologies, said, “We collaborated closely with NU and SAP to create a solution completely tailored to the needs of the university, students, staff and stakeholders, and befitting of an institution focused on creating the next generation of science and technology leaders in Oman. Yash Technologies has been delivering SAP services to organizations globally for more than two decades, and we leveraged this expertise to help create an effective roadmap for NU. The resulting solutions will support NUST’s commitment to advancing the standards of Omani education and producing students who will make a positive contribution to the world.”

