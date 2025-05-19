Abu Dhabi – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) has awarded AED 4 million in research grants to six UAE-based projects designed to accelerate progress in the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), marking a major milestone in its second research grant cycle.

The projects were selected with input from key stakeholders, including the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH), highlighting ongoing efforts to build momentum around MS research and advocacy in the UAE. The announcement comes alongside the release of the NMSS 2023–2024 Research Impact Report.

This year's funding has doubled compared to the inaugural cycle, reflecting NMSS’s strengthened commitment to advancing MS research. This year’s grant cycle attracted 46 applications, including submissions developed in collaboration with 15 international and regional partners, representing a nearly fourfold increase compared to the first cycle and demonstrating the UAE’s strengthened leadership in MS research.

The research grants have been awarded to leading institutions in the country. Funded projects include:

Investigating Genetic and Epigenetic Associations with Familial MS, Khalifa University

Khalifa University Development and Evaluation of Augmented Reality-Based Dual-Task Training to Enhance Cognitive and Motor Function in People with MS, University of Sharjah

University of Sharjah Self-Energy Harvesting Sensors for Enhanced Monitoring of MS (SENSE-MS), Khalifa University

Khalifa University Assessing Geographic and Socioeconomic Disparities in Access to Disease-Modifying Therapies for MS Patients in the UAE, Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government

Mohammed Bin Rashid School Of Government NMSS-LLM: The World’s First Large Language Model for MS, Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) Enhancing Myelination in MS through Targeted Electric Field Stimulation, Khalifa University

Her Excellency Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Vice Chair of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, said: “The success of the second grant cycle reflects NMSS’s commitment to championing innovation across the UAE’s growing research ecosystem.The remarkable growth in both the number and caliber of applications we received this year is a testament to the country’s expanding scientific capabilities and its vision to become a global hub for healthcare and research excellence. Developed in collaboration with DoH, the program aligns with national priorities and is driven by the UAE leadership’s vision to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leader in healthcare innovation.

“Each of these projects represents meaningful progress towards our long-term vision of improving quality of life for people living with MS, both locally and globally, and achieving breakthroughs in MS care. The program is driven by NMSS’s commitment to driving transformative research that translates hope into real-world breakthroughs, from earlier diagnosis and improved treatment options to new pathways toward a cure.”

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, The Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi (DoH) stated: “At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we are deeply committed to advancing the future of MS care through strategic collaboration and shared purpose. Our partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society reflects a unified vision to elevate research, improve patient outcomes, and build a resilient ecosystem for neurological health in the UAE. Together, we aim to drive innovation, shape evidence-based policies, and inspire meaningful progress in the lives of those affected by MS.”

NMSS also continues to invest in future talent through initiatives like the joint NMSS MENACTRIMS Fellowship, which offers a postdoctoral research fellowship for young Emirati neuroscientists, supporting their training and development in basic, clinical, or applied MS research. The goal of the program is to foster scientific exchange and grow the pool of skilled researchers dedicated to addressing MS-related challenges in the UAE and beyond.

To explore all previously funded research projects and download the NMSS 2023–2024 Research Impact Report, please visit www.nationalmssociety.ae.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Established in 2022 under the Ministry of Community Empowerment, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS) is a UAE-based NGO created to better the lives of people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and their communities in the UAE through education, advocacy and advancing global efforts to finding a cure for MS.

NMSS is governed by a board of trustees, advised by a local and international Strategic Advisory Committee and Medical Advisory Committee, and supported by MS ambassadors and volunteers. Together, they ensure that people living with MS have access to high quality care and get the guidance they need through reliable resources.

NMSS works with leading national medical institutions and renowned global partners to build a trusted network of healthcare providers and support organisations. The society aims to raise awareness of MS, create a holistic ecosystem for the MS community in the UAE, and provide support and resources for individuals affected by MS.

For more information about MS and the NMSS, please visit www.nationalmssociety.ae

