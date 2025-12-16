Trading of Action Energy Company shares on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait will begin as of 17 December 2025

Fahad AlMukhaizim:

We are proud of the trust placed in us by Action Energy Company to serve as the exclusive listing advisor, exclusive subscription agent, joint lead coordinator, and joint IPO manager.

National Investments Company dedicated a specialized team to oversee all logistical and marketing aspects related to the offering process.

The successful listing of Action Energy Company reflects our long-standing track record of achievements, further strengthening the company’s position as one of the most prominent players in the financial and investment services sector locally and regionally.

National Investments Company (NIC) announced the completion of the private placement and the successful listing procedures of Action Energy Company on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait, following the approvals of the Capital Markets Authority and Boursa Kuwait. This comes in preparation for the commencement of trading in the company’s shares starting Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

The Company affirmed that the offering was executed in line with the highest standards and witnessed strong interest from local and international investors. Subscription orders exceeded the offered amount by more than 5.0 times, with an initial coverage value of KWD 276 million. A total of 94.5 million new shares were issued and 165.5 million existing shares were reoffered at a unified price of 212 fils per share of Action Energy Company to eligible investors during the period from 23 November 2025 to 7 December 2025. Following the offering, Action Energy Company’s issued and paid-up share capital amounted to KWD 56.65 million.

In this context, Mr. Fahad Al-Mukhaizim, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of National Investments Company (NIC), said that the company is proud to take on the roles of exclusive listing advisor for the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait, exclusive subscription agent, joint lead coordinator, and joint subscription manager in a process considered one of the most prominent IPOs in the local market. He added that this success enhances National Investments Company’s position in the financial and investment services sector at the regional level.

AlMukhaizim highlighted that the offering attracted interest from a broad range of global long-only asset managers, international investment platforms, sovereign-linked institutions, and prominent regional investors, underscoring the quality of Action Energy Company’s fundamentals and the growing appeal of Kuwait’s capital markets.

He praised the strong cooperation from the Capital Markets Authority, Boursa Kuwait, and Kuwait Clearing Company, noting that the smooth procedures significantly contributed to the efficient execution of the offering and listing. This reflects the support of the financial ecosystem in encouraging the listing of robust and well-capitalized companies.

He added that Action Energy Company is recognized as one of the leading entities in drilling services, oil and gas well maintenance, rig management, and specialized oilfield services—factors that attracted investor interest and generated demand surpassing the offered quantities.

AlMukhaizim concluded by affirming that the successful completion of the subscription process builds upon National Investments Company’s distinguished record in managing high-quality offerings and listings, including those of Boursa Kuwait Company, Ali AlGhanim Sons Automotive Company, and Beyout Investment Group, among other strategic transactions in the region.