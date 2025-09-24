Muscat: Recognizing the vital role that Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play in nation-building and sustainable economic growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, places strategic emphasis on its SME Finance segment. The company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of tailored financing solutions aimed at empowering SMEs to succeed in today’s competitive market landscape. These offerings are thoughtfully designed to address a wide spectrum of operational needs, including financing for new and used vehicles, equipment and machinery, working capital requirements, and warehouse finance, among others.

Driven by its awareness of the economic and social benefits that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) provide in supporting national development, National Finance continues to position itself as a trusted Partner for Growth, offering accessible and innovative financing solutions. These solutions are designed to streamline access to capital and support key business objectives such as expansion, equipment acquisition, and day-to-day liquidity management.

Speaking in this context, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “SMEs are central to the Sultanate of Oman’s economic development and form a critical pillar of the nation’s sustainable growth agenda. They play an instrumental role in empowering communities across the country, driving economic diversification, and providing valuable opportunities for national talent to advance and prosper both locally and on the global stage. At National Finance, our aim is to equip these businesses with accessible, flexible financing solutions that enable them to scale, innovate, and achieve sustainable growth. By aligning our offerings with the diverse needs of SMEs, we are not only supporting business growth but also reinforcing the nation’s broader goals of economic diversification and long-term sustainability.”

National Finance’s SME financing solutions are purpose-built to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of small and medium-sized enterprises. Entrepreneurs benefit from customized repayment plans tailored to their cash flow cycles, ensuring greater financial flexibility. The company delivers a seamless experience, enhanced by the support of dedicated relationship managers who provide expert, personalized guidance at every stage of the financing journey.

This initiative reflects National Finance’s deep commitment to fostering the SME sector, recognizing its crucial role in driving innovation, harnessing exceptional national talent, and building resilient homegrown businesses. By enabling SMEs to establish strong operational foundations, the company supports their ability to navigate shifting economic conditions and sustain growth.

National Finance remains committed to empowering SMEs, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting the development of sturdy local businesses. Guided by a mission to enable the sustainable success of Omani SMEs, the company invites business owners to explore its diverse financing solutions and embark on the next phase of their growth journey with a trusted partner for growth.