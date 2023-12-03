Muscat: Establishing a benchmark of excellence in championing inclusivity, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has consistently sought to support initiatives that enhance the wellbeing of diverse segments in the community. In line with this aim, the company extended its support to ‘Village of Happiness’, a two-day entertainment carnival tailored for individuals with disabilities and their families.

Hosted by Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija Al Said, Founder of Links Oman, the festival, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, took place at The Civil Aviation Club on 1st & 2nd December, and was graced by Guest of Honour His Highness Sayyid Mohammed bin Thuwaini Al Said. Under the illustrious leadership of HH Sayyida Hujaija Al Said, Links plays an essential role in fostering awareness and embracing individuals with disabilities through events designed to bring them joy, instill hope, forge meaningful connections and create opportunities.

A noteworthy highlight at the event was the renewal of National Finance’s partnership with SignBook Oman, the developers of the first Omani smartphone application that caters to individuals with hearing impairments. The agreement was formalized by Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, and Mr. Sultan Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer at SignBook Oman. This partnership further empowers National Finance to offer advanced services such as video calls with live sign language translation at branches to customers with hearing impairments, thereby facilitating seamless communication. Additionally, SignBook Oman's services will enhance the accessibility of National Finance's website for individuals with special needs.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi said, “It is an honour to support initiatives that cultivate happiness and give individuals with disabilities and their families the opportunity to partake in enjoyable activities that elevate spirits and champion inclusivity. At National Finance, we treasure our position as reliable partner to individuals with disabilities, and through our endorsement of 'Village of Happiness,' we aspire to create a lasting positive impact in their lives.”

He added, “Our collaboration with SignBook Oman further exemplifies our dedication to fortifying our services, making them more flexible and easily accessible to all. It is deeply ingrained in our corporate ethos to not only make our services available to individuals with disabilities, but also to provide them with the support needed to realize their lifestyle and entrepreneurial aspirations. In partnership with SignBook Oman, we will persist in simplifying processes for our customers with hearing impairments.”

National Finance’s storied legacy of social welfare and upliftment initiatives, undertaken through its ‘Imtidad’ social responsibility arm, underscores the company's earnest efforts to contribute tangibly and in an impactful way to the community. Affirming its position as advocate for individuals with disabilities, the company has previously backed initiatives such as the Greenhouse Project in collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a, aiming to create meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with special needs.

By extending its continued support to initiatives such as ‘Village of Happiness’, National Finance assumes the pivotal role as agents of hope in endeavours that pave the way for individuals with disabilities to envision futures filled with promise. The company ardently encourages organizations across the nation to embrace the responsibility of spreading joy and prioritizing inclusivity, thereby affording individuals with disabilities the opportunity to thrive and prosper.