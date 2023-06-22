Muscat – National Finance, a leading financial institution in Oman, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Excellence in SME Financing’ award at the esteemed Oman’s leading women’s forum, Muntada Al Mar'a event held at Salalah Rotana Resort. The event was graced by the presence of His Highness Sayyed Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar as the Chief Guest. The award highlights the company's outstanding commitment and exceptional services in supporting the growth and development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the region.

National Finance has consistently remained at the forefront of empowering SMEs, recognising their pivotal role in driving economic growth and job creation. The company's commitment to understanding the unique challenges faced by SMEs and its proactive approach to offering flexible financing options have contributed significantly to its success.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Tariq Al Farsi, CEO of National Finance, expressed his gratitude and said, "We are immensely proud and honoured to receive the prestigious 'Excellence in SME Financing' award. This recognition serves as a testament to National Finance's commitment to supporting the SME sector and empowering entrepreneurs to realise their business aspirations. We believe in fostering strong relationships with our SME clients, providing them with the necessary financial tools, guidance and personalised assistance to thrive in a competitive market. This award reaffirms our position as a leading financial institution dedicated to driving the growth and success of SMEs in Oman. We will continue to innovate and enhance our financial solutions, enabling us to better serve the evolving needs of our valued clients and contribute to the economic prosperity of the region."

National Finance's success in SME financing is a result of its customer-centric approach, industry expertise and robust financial solutions. The company offers a wide range of services, including business loans, equipment financing, working capital facilities and trade finance solutions, all designed to address the unique needs of SMEs at every stage of their growth journey. As it continues to drive innovation and excellence in SME financing, the company remains dedicated to helping entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses and contribute to the economic prosperity of the region.