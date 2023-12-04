Muscat: Recognising the pivotal role that the nation's youth play in driving socio-economic growth, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, has been at the forefront of championing impactful initiatives while collaborating with organisations that share similar values. In line with this, the company, under its dedicated social responsibility arm, 'Imtidad,' has fortified its strategic partnership with Injaz Oman.

The partnership agreement was formally signed by Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and Ms. Khaula Hamoud Al Harthy, Chief Executive Officer of Injaz Oman, in an official ceremony attended by key personnel from both organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi said, “At National Finance, we believe the youth of the country are the foundational pillars of our society. Empowering them is crucial as it helps unlock hidden potential, fosters innovation, and nurtures the next generation of leaders. Our partnership with Injaz Oman, which shares our vision, transcends mere youth empowerment; it represents not only a present-day investment but also a strategic foresight aimed at driving the growth of the nation’s economy through the cultivation of skilled and visionary leaders.”

Ms. Khaula Al Harthy echoed the sentiment, saying, “At Injaz Oman, we are dedicated to providing youth from diverse academic backgrounds with the right opportunities to establish their own entrepreneurial ventures. As we nurture the skills of the youth, we are sowing the seeds for a dynamic economy that thrives on innovation and creativity. We are grateful for the consistent support from National Finance, which plays a vital role in the effective execution of our initiatives.”

National Finance’s longstanding relationship with Injaz Oman exemplifies its commitment to equipping the next generation with the necessary tools to bring their aspirations to life. As part of ‘Imtidad’, the company has previously supported Injaz Oman’s ‘The Company Programme’, which has given over 1,000 budding entrepreneurs, between the ages of 11 and 25, the opportunity to set up and operate real-world ventures in their local communities.

Through its strategic partnerships with organizations such as Injaz Oman, National Finance continues to create a positive impact on society. Embracing a holistic approach, the company’s ‘Imtidad’ wing focuses on education, community, health, and the environment and aims to bring about societal development and economic advancement among communities. By supporting these vital endeavours, National Finance seeks to lay the groundwork for a sustainable and prosperous future with leaders capable of driving change.