Muscat: Reinforcing its focus on delivering innovative solutions that put customer convenience at the forefront, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has launched its all-new Digital Finance Application, introduced as part of the company’s newly revamped website and showcased at COMEX 2025. This milestone marks a significant step forward in delivering a seamless, fully digital customer experience, enabling individuals to apply online for financing of furniture, electronics, appliances, and kitchens, with end-to-end processing directly through the company’s website.

Designed with the modern consumer in mind, the new application offers a fast, paperless journey with swift approvals and financing of up to OMR 10,000, redefining how people access finance in the country. True to National Finance’s commitment to providing fast, easy, and flexible finance solutions, the Digital Finance Application offers customers the opportunity to get their finance in minutes, eliminating traditional barriers – like branch visits, paperwork and wait times – and offering instant approvals on Consumer Durables Financing.

Commenting on this offering, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, remarked, “The launch of our Digital Finance Application at COMEX 2025 marks a pivotal moment in our journey toward redefining customer experiences. As expectations shift in an increasingly digital world, we remain committed to staying ahead by offering solutions that are fast, transparent, and tailored to modern lifestyles. This platform empowers our customers with greater control and convenience, enabling them to access financing with unparalleled ease, fully online, in just minutes. It is a testament to National Finance’s vision of making finance simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone.”

With the launch of the Digital Finance Application, National Finance is not only enhancing customer convenience but also reinforcing its role as a pioneer in the Sultanate of Oman’s financial services sector. By embracing digital transformation and prioritizing customer-centric innovation, the company continues to set new standards for accessibility and efficiency in consumer financing. As National Finance continues to evolve, its focus remains firmly on delivering solutions that empower individuals, support lifestyle aspirations, and contribute to the broader goal of building a digitally enabled financial ecosystem in the country.