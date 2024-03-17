Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to customer-centricity and service excellence, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, recently announced its exclusive Ramadan Auto Finance Solution. The solution offers customers a 2-month/60-day deferment period, enabling them to fulfill their aspirations of car ownership during Ramadan while postponing installment payments until after Eid. Furthermore, the offering boasts a long 10-year tenure, enhancing convenience and affordability for all.

Of notable mention is the swift approval process, with customers applying for Auto Finance during Ramadan receiving approvals within just 1 hour, showcasing National Finance's commitment to providing fast and streamlined services. Furthermore, nine National Finance branches will operate with extended hours from 8:30pm to 11pm during the Holy month, ensuring accessibility to the company's exceptional services at customers' convenience, beyond regular work hours.

Commenting on the proposition, Mr. Tariq Bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance, said, “Our exclusive Ramadan Auto Finance Solution is aimed at delivering exceptional value to our customers, empowering them to buy their dream vehicle while simultaneously promoting financial inclusivity. By combining convenience, flexibility and service excellence, our Ramadan auto deal ensures a streamlined, smooth, and swift vehicle acquisition process.”

As a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance exemplifies a deep understanding of market dynamics and trends, evident in its meticulously crafted solutions tailored to meet the evolving demands of its valued customers. The company enhances the customer journey by deploying experienced relationship managers at its branches. These professionals stand ready to offer expert counsel and assistance, further augmenting the overall customer experience. Embracing a comprehensive approach to addressing customer requirements, National Finance inspires confidence in its prowess, nurturing enduring partnerships grounded in trust and dependability.

National Finance’s Ramadan Auto Finance Solution attests to the company's resolve to empower customers with finance solutions that boast competitive rates and a host of value-added benefits. National Finance encourages individuals to take advantage of this limited-time offer and make their auto-ownership dreams a reality.