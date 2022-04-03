Muscat: In recognition of its outstanding achievements and innovative solutions, the Sultanate’s largest finance company, National Finance, was recently awarded the title of “Top Omani Brand' in the 'Finance' category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Top Omani Brand Awards ceremony.

The event took place in the Majan Ballroom at Al Bustan Palace, Muscat, the guest of honour, His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said, presented the award to National Finance – Mr. Mohammed Al Busaidi, Head of Operations.

This accomplishment exemplifies National Finance’s exceptional performance which is achieved through its range of financing services for customers, corporates, and SMEs along with its keen focus on ensuring that its services are easily accessible. Over the last three decades, the company has worked unceasingly toward providing fast, easy and flexible solutions that meet the client’s various requirements.

In an endeavour to enhance customer engagement, the company has been at the forefront of embracing technological advancements and adopting digital solutions that focus on ease and convenience. It has also embraced technology to enhance its e-channels such as its feature-packed mobile app and website and has also ensured prompt, easy, and quick communication through Whatsapp.

“We are delighted with this accomplishment that reflects the company’s successful journey as well as its leading position in the finance industry. Since its inception, National Finance has built a strong reputation as a market leader and has been trusted by thousands of customers across the Sultanate to meet their financing needs while surpassing their expectations,” said Mohammed Al Busaidi.

The winners of these prestigious awards were selected based on the results of a survey conducted by Alam Al-Iktisaad, Oman’s premier Arabic business magazine, in collaboration with Arab House Research. The survey witnessed the participation of a large number of senior officials from a cross-section of industries and government bodies in the Sultanate.

With an industry experience of over 35 years, National Finance has achieved excellence in all areas of operations. It has won several accolades such as the ‘Best SME Finance Solution’ award by Capital Finance International (CFI.co), the ‘Most Innovative Retail Finance – Automobile – Oman’ award at the International Finance Awards, and was also recognized as the ‘Best Non-Banking Financial Corporation’ at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards.

