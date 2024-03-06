Riyadh: – In an innovative move to bolster the gaming and Esports industry within the Kingdom, the National Development Fund (NDF), in collaboration with the Social Development Bank (SDB), announced the signing of two agreements to establish two venture funds with a total size of 450 million SAR ($120 million). The announcement was made during the LEAP 2024 technology conference in Riyadh, marking a significant step towards nurturing the thriving gaming and Esports industry.

The initiative is part of the Gaming and Esports Financing Program cooperating with the Saudi Esports Federation. Merak Capital and IMPACT 46, the entities managing the two funds, will provide development financing for gaming and Esports companies through equity investments, in an effort to accelerate growth, enhances local content development, and amplifies the industry’s economic and social impact to achieve the objectives of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the Digital Content Program (Ignite).

Merak Capital is set to manage the first investment fund, with a size of 300 million SAR ($80 million), focusing on establishing a gaming accelerator backed by venture investment to spur growth and cultivate local talent in the gaming industry. The goal is to position Saudi companies as leaders in this vibrant sector.

The second fund, managed by IMPACT46 and totalling 150 million SAR ($40 million), seeks to stimulate private sector investment in the local gaming and Esports industry. Additionally, it seeks to attract international firms and studios to establish a more substantial presence in the Kingdom, further enriching the sector's ecosystem.

Dr. Stephen Grove, Governor of NDF, stated, “The gaming and Esports industry has seen exponential growth globally, generating substantial revenue and job opportunities. With Saudi Arabia's young demographic and other attractive investment components, NDF and our partners are prioritizing innovative financing solutions for this industry. We aim to ensure its financial sustainability and contribute to the Kingdom's economic diversification and job creation efforts.”

Eng. Sultan Al-Humaidi, CEO of SDB, emphasized SDB’s commitment to supporting the gaming and e-sports industry, recognizing its potential for growth within the Kingdom. “Our objective is to cultivate the industry to self-sufficiency, positioning the Kingdom as a global hub. We provide the necessary support to ensure this venture succeeds, advancing the Saudi digital economy forward as a key component of the Kingdom's digital transformation goals aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.”

This comes as part of NDF's endeavors to develop the Saudi promising sectors and enhance their contribution to the national economy. All of this can be accomplished through empowerment and financial development support, to establish an environment that attracts local talent, deliver promising experiences, and target top-tier game production and development projects.

About the National Development Fund

Established on October 2, 2017, under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, NDF aims to drive the Kingdom's economic transformation and sustainable development. Overseeing 12 development funds and banks, NDF strives to enhance performance, foster coordination, and amplify economic and social impacts, focusing on promising investment sectors that support the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.